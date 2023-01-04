Three Hurricane wrestlers finished in the top 12 of the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic, a tournament held in River Falls Dec. 29-30 featuring 45 teams from around the state.

Leading the way for the Hurricanes was sophomore 126-pounder Trenton Kirkland with a seventh-place finish. He went 4-2 during the two days, collecting two pins and two technical falls in his wins, while his losses were both regular decisions to two state-ranked opponents. He is now 18-3 on the season.

