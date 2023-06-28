Just as with everyone, food prices for the Hayward Community Food Shelf (HCFS) are going up. In fact, because of growing demand and increasing prices, our food costs have risen 120% from just a year ago. As a result, HCFS is pleased to announce its annual matching fundraiser.

This year’s 2023 Stock the Shelves matching challenge will begin on July 1 and run through August 31. Donations made during this time period will be matched by private donors. All donations will help. Many of you have already stepped forward and donated to us. We certainly appreciate your generosity and commitment to helping those in need of food assistance. If you haven’t taken the opportunity to help yet and can or want to give more, consider making your donation during these two months.

  

