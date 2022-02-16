Once again the American Birkebeiner 50K skate cross-country ski race, scheduled Feb. 26, will feature 2018 Winter Olympics Gold Medalist Kikkan Randall.
This will be her fourth Birkie appearance (she skied in person in 2019 and 2020 and virtually from Canada in 2021) after winning the Pyeongchang, South Korea, Winter Olympics women’s team cross-country sprint with USA teammate and Minnesotan Jessie Diggins who recently won a bronze medal in the freestyle sprint at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.
“I’ve really gotten hooked on the atmosphere and the enthusiasm with the people around the events,” Randall said of the Birkie, “and the fact that some of my former teammates are going to be here is also exciting.”
One of those teammates who might make an appearance is Diggins, who in her youth won the Kortelopet here. The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) has been talking to Diggins’ father about a possible appearance after the Olympics, but Randall has her doubts because Diggins also has World Cup races in Europe on her schedule.
“As much as I know she would love to come back to the Birkie, I know Jessie is a real competitor and she would have a hard time leaving races on the table,” Randall said.
For those watching NBC’s TV cross-country ski coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, they’ve heard Randall offering color commentary from the NBC studios in Connecticut. Because of the time difference with China, Randall has been working from 2 to 5 a.m. and sleeping during the day. While arriving and leaving from work, she has met retired athletes she’s known for years from other sports such as speed skating, curling and snowboarding.
“I’m seeing a bunch of athletes that I competed with who are now retired and they are also doing color commentary and we are passing each other in the hallway or hanging out in the cafeteria,” she said.
Randall offered her thoughts about the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are unique because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
“So far it’s appeared to be a good games,” she said. “There’s been some of those unfortunate cases where an athlete tested positive for COVID and they can’t compete, which has been, you know, traumatic, and something we’ve never seen before.”
She added, “The venues look great, like the cross-country venue; it’s high and it’s been cold snow, so it’s been a little different racing than we’ve gotten used to on the World Cup, which has made for some exciting finishes.
“And, you know, for the U.S. team, Jesse’s bronze medal obviously was a huge success. And then for Rosie (Brennan) to be right behind her in fourth that was a really solid day for the U.S. team and a lot to celebrate. And then beyond that, I think everything else has been a little less than people wanted. But they (U.S. ski team) came in and skied hard, and still have got a couple of races to go,” she said.
Starting with the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah, Randall competed in five consecutive Olympics. There’s a part of her that misses the experience.
“The competitor in me would still want to be out there and test myself against those racers,” she said, “but I also had an amazing run and I got to end on the highest note (winning Olympic gold), and now I just ready to transition into some other cool things in my life and I am happy to cheer on the team.”
Randall now lives in Anchorage, Alaska, with her husband and 6-year-old son. In September 2021 she became executive director of the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage, a non-profit that oversees all skiing in the city and works with 800 youth.
“It’s kind of cool to be in this organization that I came up through as a youth,” she said. “I get to bring my experience from having been all over the world and having competed in all levels of the sport.”
She is also raising funds for the USA Ski Team. That’s been a lot easier to do since she and Diggins won gold.
“The gold definitely put cross-country on the map,” she said. “It solidified that what we were doing as a program is really working, and that has inspired this younger generation of athletes coming in, and they are showing more promise than Jessie or I did at that early age, and so that’s a compelling story to be able to talk to the donors about, a program that is going to continue to develop athletes and possibly win more medals in the future. It’s a fun story to tell and the gold medal backs it up.”
During the pandemic, with so much concern about indoor activities, she said, cross-country skiing has blown up in popularity because it’s a safe, outdoor pursuit.
“A lot of people, particularly last year when there were lockdowns, gravitated to the sport as way to get outside in a safe way,” she said. “People have really tapped into how good cross-country skiing is for you, physically, but also mentally, like how important it is to be out moving in nature.”
She added, “So I think it is one of the sports that did manage through the pandemic quite well, but I feel sorry for the first-time Olympians in Beijing because they are not experiencing the atmosphere that we’ve had in previous Olympics because of the spectators (limited number watching in person) and there is this persistent fear that they are going to test positive (for COVID) and be taken out of competition.”
Cancer free
Just a month before Randall competed in the 2019 Birkie, she had completed radiation therapy for breast cancer, and subsequently, every six months, she’s been scheduled for a checkup.
“The outcome appears to be really good,” she said. “We just kind of hope for the best. It’s cancer, unfortunately, and one of those things that’s not like healing from a broken bone where you know it heals. Cancer can always come back, but I feel optimistic and I’ve completely bounced back, and that’s why I’m trying to make every single day count because you never know, and doing things like the Birkie really makes me feel good and alive with people I really enjoy being with.”
From her website (www.kikkan.com) Randall continues to sell colorful socks for AKTIV, a Norwegian organization that promotes being active as a component of cancer therapy.
In addition to AKTIV, some of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society and breast cancer organizations.
“The socks are colorful and they have a powerful message because they are supposed to be a reminder that you might be going through hard things now but it is going to be OK,” she said.
2022 Birkie
And what do you think a five-time Olympian, 2018 gold medalist who has skied all over world looks forward when she does the Birkie? Yes, it’s what everyone else looks forward to: skiing up Main Street, Hayward.
“You kind of go through highs and lows when you are skiing that longer distance,” she said, “but you can’t beat that coming up and over the bridge and down Main Street.”
During her career, Randall competed mostly as a sprint- or middle-distance skier, but she trained the longer distances like the 50K.
“It really challenges me (she said of the longer races) because I’ve decided I’m the type of person who would rather hurt a lot for a short amount of time, like in a sprint race, than, you know, over three or four hours, like really suffer through it,” she said. “But I realized during my first Birkie, there is something beautiful in the long course, really getting your mind to push you through out there.”
Even though Randall hasn’t trained as much for the 2022 Birkie as she for the others, she feels her fitness and technique are ready and she is anticipating a great day.
And though she has her doubts it will happen, a lot of local people’s Olympic dream would be to see both Randall and Diggins, two Olympic gold medalists, united at the Birkie finish line.
Talk about a Birkie/Olympic moment!
