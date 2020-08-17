MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police have arrested two teenagers in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl.
Police said the male suspects are 16 and 19 years old and both are from Madison. The 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday while the 16-year-old was arrested Friday. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both as a party to a crime, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
