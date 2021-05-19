The Town and City of Hayward fire departments responded to two fires May 12-13 that destroyed a chicken coop at Stanberry and an RV camper on Gorud Road west of Hayward.

At 2:43 p.m. May 12, firefighters responded to a chicken coop on fire at N10247 Highway M in Stanberry. A family of four is renting the property and reported that everyone was out of their mobile home and the fire had not spread yet. The Hayward DNR also responded to the scene.

