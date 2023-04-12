Grant

Check time. From left to right are Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers, Hayward Lakes Visitor & Convention Bureau (HLVCB) Executive Director Sherry Beckman, Regional Tourism Specialist Julie Fox, HLVCB Assistant Director Mindy Simons and Wisconsin Tourism Deputy Secretary Maria VanHoorn.

On March 28 the Department of Tourism announced a $15,712 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant to the Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau (HLVCB) to aid in ongoing rebranding work.

The grant will help HLVCB conduct research as the organization develops a new branding strategy aimed at raising awareness of the area and encouraging new visitors to the region. The research will provide a better understanding of the leisure travel behaviors and perceptions among past and prospective visitors to Sawyer County and the Hayward area. Research will also incorporate resident perceptions of the area, which will be conducted by a marketing research agency.

