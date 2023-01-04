Tuscobia Ultra

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Leah Gruhn of Duluth was just outside the Village of Winter on the Tuscobia Trail, competing in the 80-mile fat bike race from Park Falls to Rice Lake. She finished with a time of 13 hours and 28 minutes at 11:28 p.m. in Rice Lake.

About 199 competitors began the 2022 Tuscobia Winter Ultra over the New Year’s Eve weekend with the goal to either run, ski or fat bike 160 miles from Rice Lake to Park Falls and back to Rice Lake or run, ski or bike 80 miles from Park Falls to Rice Lake on the Tuscobia Trail and by the end of Sunday Jan.1 there were 140 who completed the grueling challenge.

Making the task even more difficult this year was soft snow on the trail roughly 7 miles either direction of Ojibwa Park, a halfway point for the athletes to rest.

