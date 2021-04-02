MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy has died of complications caused by the coronavirus.

It's the first reported pediatric death caused by the virus in Milwaukee. The Medical Examiner's Office said the boy also had leukemia and had undergone a bone marrow transplant in 2019. The boy tested positive for the virus last November.

