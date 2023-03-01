A 34-year-old Hayward area man who was a patient in the emergency department at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital fled the hospital early Thursday Jan. 12 and died of accidental drowning after being found in the water of nearby Indian School Lake.

Justin Michael Kingfisher was pronounced dead of asphyxiation by an emergency room physician after immediate and continuous CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed for 47 minutes by law enforcement officers, firefighters and hospital personnel, according to an investigation by the Sawyer County assistant medical examiner.

