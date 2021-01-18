To reward budding outdoor writers and photographers, the Outdoor Writers Association of America announced the opening of the 2021 Norm Strung Youth Writing Awards as well as the inaugural OWAA Student Photo Contest.
Prizes are awarded to winners in grades 11–12 and college students, with $200, $100 and $50 to the first-, second- and third-place winners, respectively. Those who place will also receive an OWAA student membership valued at $25 as well as inclusion in a press release announcing the winners.
Any outdoor-themed written or photographic work created during 2020 can be submitted between January 15, 2021, and March 1, 2021, at owaa.org/contests. Complete rules of the contests are also available at the site.
Winners of the North Strung Youth Writing Awards will be given additional consideration when applying for OWAA’s Bodie McDowell Scholarship and are highly encouraged to do so.
For more information about the Outdoor Writers Association of America visit owaa.org.
