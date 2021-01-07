Ice fishing and electronics
Fishing technology seems to be advancing in leaps and bounds over the past few years. Without a doubt, many of these electronics (underwater cameras, “flashers,” side scan or 3D sonar, as examples) make fishing more fun for many anglers. But does use of fishing technology actually make anglers more effective?
I was fortunate enough to join in with some very bright Wisconsin DNR colleagues to try to answer this question. We chose to focus on ice fishing, given how prevalent electronics use has become during the hard water period.
We selected 11 lakes throughout northern Wisconsin that were a part of creel surveys and had the creel clerks ask anglers additional questions about whether they used electronics to find their spot (example: GPS or smartphone) and if they used electronics to assist them while fishing (underwater camera, flasher, etc.).
We were then able to look at catch and harvest rates between anglers that were using technology and those that weren’t. Panfish species were our main interest, and those are the results I’ll focus on here.
The creel clerks found almost 80% of panfish anglers were using some kind of electronics while fishing, and about 40% used electronics to find their fishing spot. Anglers targeting perch and bluegill using electronics had significantly higher catch and harvest rates than those not using electronics. Results for crappie were less conclusive due to variability in the data, but also indicated higher efficiency for those using technology.
Electronics appeared to be particularly effective for improving bluegill anglers. Catch rates for bluegill anglers using electronics were over 200% higher than those fishing without electronics. These results tell us a lot about a fishing landscape where anglers are evolving at a rapid rate.
Fishing report
By Trent Hoff, Hayward Bait and Bottle: This last week has shown some comfortable temps to be outdoors and on the hard water. We haven’t noticed much ice accumulation in the area, however. With a fair amount of snow blanketing the ice on area lakes it has caused some slush on top and hasn’t helped the ice conditions.
Certain bodies such as LCO, Round and Grindstone have had recent reports of open water. Other bodies such as Nelson Lake has averaged about 10 inches of ice. Recent fish activity seems to have slowed down slightly and may require some hole hopping to find the active fish.
Walleye have been holding around drop offs, humps and bars. Most anglers seem to be finding success at about 15 feet of water on average depending on the body of water. Walleye suckers and medium shiners have proven to do well on tip ups. Lipless cranks and spoons vertical jigged have also been working when actively fishing with a jig pole.
Perch have been found hanging on muck flats and sandy spots and humps. You can expect them to be tight to the bottom as deep as 20 feet on most water bodies. Snyder spoons, Skandia jigs or other tungsten jigs tipped with waxies or spikes have been catching these tasty small cousin to the walleye.
Crappie can be found either working drop offs and ledges around 15 to 20 feet and they will be on the move typically. Other bodies have shown that they are on the main basins in about 25 feet of water with some variance. Acme Jigs and Kender K-rips are some good lures tipped with waxies or even crappie minnows. Tip-ups can also be used with a fathead minnow.
Bluegill can be found on similar structure as crappies. Work drop offs, points and muck flats with a lead or tungsten jig tipped with waxies or spikes. When they are active even small spoons can hook some bigger bluegills. Average depths may vary but 15 to 20 feet would be a good depth to focus on to start.
Northern pike have been hitting tip ups rigged with large shiners or northern suckers in about 8 to 12 feet of water. Look for vegetation and wood structure which can be good ambush points for these ferocious predators.
Typically, structure with access to deeper water in the vicinity can be a good starting point.
Bass have also been hitting tip-ups in a wide range of depths. They have been hitting more commonly around that 10 to 15 feet range, however. You may also hook into some while jigging panfish on those drop offs or muck flats.
Remember to be cautious while going out and check the ice before considering whether or not it is safe to take a snowmobile or ATV out.
