Small fingerling walleye stocking 2021
The DNR determines where to stock fish based on biological data and public use. For example, when stocking walleye we want to find lakes that have suitable habitat for walleye, insufficient natural reproduction (making stocking necessary) and good public access.
We use a quota request system to manage and prioritize stocking across the state. Lakes that regularly receive walleye are part of that quota system, and our hatchery staff are very good at raising the right number of fish to meet those quotas.
But what happens when there are surplus fish? We wind up with surpluses of hatchery fish for a variety of reasons, and usually it’s because some stage of the fish rearing process went better than expected.
Sometimes we get higher hatching rates from eggs or great survival of fish out in a pond. When surpluses occur, we try to put them to the best possible use. Sometimes that means “making up” quotas that couldn’t be stocked in a previous year for some reason.
Sometimes we seek out other waters that would be appropriate for stocking. Recently, the DNR’s Governor Thompson Hatchery in Spooner had a surplus of tens of thousands of small fingerling walleye (around 1.5 inches long). We were able to coordinate with the hatchery to find suitable homes for many of them in the Hayward area.
Lake Hayward and the Tiger Cat Chain both received fish from this surplus. These are both waters that support “bonus” walleye fisheries, where occasional stocking can provide some fishing opportunities and walleye typically are able to reach very nice sizes.
Some of the walleye stocked into Lake Hayward will likely end up in the Namekagon River, providing a nice bonus fishery there as well. Other lakes in the area that receive walleye regularly will still be stocked in the fall with large fingerlings (6-8 inches long).
Ruffed grouse drum counts are down
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that ruffed grouse surveys completed this spring showed statewide drumming activity decreased 6% between 2019 and 2021; no data was collected in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Ruffed grouse typically follow a 10-year population cycle with cyclic highs occurring in years that end in 9, 0 or 1. It is likely that during this cycle, the grouse population peaked in 2019 or 2020 and it is likely that abundance will begin to decrease in the coming years as we enter the “down phase” of the cycle.
The surveys found there was a 33% increase in drumming in the Driftless priority area, while the central priority area had no change. The northern priority area saw a 7% decrease in the number of drums per stop from 2019 levels.
Drumming is a practice performed by male ruffed grouse, typically during mating season. During the ritual, males beat their wings slowly at first then rapidly to create a deep, thumping sound. The display usually lasts 5-10 seconds, during which the wings can beat approximately 50 times. Surveyors listen to this sound to identify and count male ruffed grouse each spring during the mating season.
“Ruffed grouse rely on dense, young forest cover resulting from disturbances such as fire and logging. Beyond actively managing state-owned lands, the Wisconsin DNR is working to provide suitable grouse habitat through an extensive collaborative effort known as the Wisconsin Young Forest Partnership,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR Assistant Upland Wildlife Ecologist. “This partnership provides technical and financial assistance for young forest management on private lands, benefitting ruffed grouse and other wildlife species by helping maintain healthy and diverse forest communities.”
Roadside surveys to monitor the number of breeding grouse have been conducted by staff from the DNR, U.S. Forest Service, tribal employees and numerous grouse enthusiasts and volunteers since 1964.
