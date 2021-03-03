Wisconsin trout, not as closely related as you might think
Wisconsin anglers likely know the “Big Three” trout species that are available in the inland parts of the state: brook, brown and rainbow trout. But many anglers may not know that these three species, despite all being called “trout,” are not that closely related to each other.
In fact, each of these three species exists in a separate taxonomic genus and has closer relatives in other parts of the world. Brook trout are the only species of the three that is native to Wisconsin, and interestingly, they are not even a proper trout.
“Brookies” are a member of the char family in the genus Salvelinus. They are more closely related to lake trout, bull trout and arctic char. Rainbow trout are native to the drainages of the Pacific west coast. They are in the genus Onchorhynchus, a big group that includes the five species of pacific salmon, golden trout species, Apache and Gila trout, and the numerous cutthroat trout species.
Rainbows were introduced to Wisconsin, and most of the continental United States, through stocking programs. They are one of the most commonly stocked fish in the world. Brown trout exist in the genus Salmo, where they have just one other close relative: the Atlantic salmon. These three species would have almost no overlap in their geographic ranges without centuries of human intervention.
Now, it is possible to find all three swimming in the same river. Interestingly, despite not being in the same taxonomic genus, brook and brown trout hybridize rather easily when both species exist together. Natural hybridization among fish outside of the same genus is relatively uncommon in the fish world.
Most hybrids Wisconsin anglers would be familiar with are among two species in the same genus (walleye x sauger, pike x muskellunge, various sunfish hybrids in the genus Lepomis).
Fishing report
Trent Hoff, Hayward Bait & Bottle: Northern pike and panfish are starting to become aggressive and make for some good fishing. We can expect more good weather in the immediate forecast as well. Ice conditions are still quite good but some bodies have shown to have some slush pockets due to the warmer weather.
Ice thickness has been reported anywhere from 16 to 20 inches. If you are on a lake with springs or rivers it is still recommended to proceed with caution.
Walleye have mostly been active at night. Right when the sun sets below the trees is the best window of opportunity. People have been jigging spoons tipped with minnow heads and having success. Tip-ups rigged with medium shiners or walleye suckers have still been working as well. Most anglers have been targeting depths of 15 to 20 feet to find the walleyes.
Northern pike have been providing most of the fun on tip-ups lately and have been found in 20 feet of water on average. Large shiner minnows or suckers have been working. Dead bait is also a good option this time of year. Mornings and afternoons have been the most productive times of day.
Crappie have been hitting larger profile spoons and jigs tipped with crappie minnows or waxies. They have remained in about 20 to 25 feet of water for the most part while some lakes have already started to see crappie move up to 15 feet. You can expect to see them suspended about 8 feet off the bottom.
Bluegills have been the most finicky lately, so small jigs or lead jigs with a slower fall will entice them better than tungsten. Spikes over waxies will provide a smaller profile as well. Main basins in water about 20 feet deep are holding the majority of the bluegill. Mornings and afternoons have shown to be the most productive lately.
Perch haven’t been quite as active lately but can still provide a consistent bite most of the day. Depth have ranged from 15 to 30 feet as we are starting to see some perch make their way in shallow getting ready to spawn. Tungsten jigs or spoons will help get down to the bottom as quick as possible. Waxies and spikes are a good choice to tip your lure with.
Largemouth and smallmouth bass have been found in 15 to 20 feet of water and have been caught by anglers targeting pike and walleye using tip-ups rigged with shiners or suckers. Working weed edges and breaks seems to be where most anglers have found success.
Good luck and stay safe!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.