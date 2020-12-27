What we’re learning about smallmouth on the Couderay River
The DNR’s Hayward Fish Team has been tracking sturgeon returning to the Couderay River over the last few years. We also began putting pit tags in smallmouth that we caught incidentally while trying to catch sturgeon. The PIT tags were purchased with funds from the Wisconsin Smallmouth Bass Alliance.
In 2019 we deployed 106 PIT tags in Couderay River smallmouth all up and down the river. We also recorded a GPS location for each smallmouth’s point of capture. This would allow us to see how they move throughout the river if we were to capture them again.
In 2020 we returned to the Couderay River and attempted to recapture 11 of our 106 tagged smallmouth. We also captured additional smallmouth that were not tagged. The relatively low ratio of tagged to untagged fish tells us that there are likely more smallmouth in a small river than meets the eye.
Next, we were able to look at where each of these 11 smallmouth were initially tagged in 2019 compared to where we captured them in 2020. We were very interested to find that 10 out of the 11 recaptured smallmouth were occupying the exact same hole in the river as they were the year before. That’s not to say that they couldn’t have moved around at different points of the year, but it does indicate that these river smallmouth have a relatively tight home range.
The one smallmouth that did move made quite a journey. It went eight miles downstream from its initial point of capture. We plan to continue this project and obtain more recapture data in 2021.
Fishing report
By Trent Hoff (Hayward Bait and Bottle): This last snowfall was a “doozey.” There are some upsides to the recent snow storm, such as ice cleats aren’t a necessity and the cold weather to follow should help build ice even with several inches of accumulation.
Some lakes have enough ice to take 4-wheelers out while others suffered from the storm and have opened up in areas. Always be safe when getting out on the ice. It would still be a good idea to use a spud bar and ice picks.
The walleye bite has been good overall, with early morning hours or right at dark in the evenings being key times to be out there Most reports from anglers have been while fishing 10 to 15 feet of water. Working drop-offs, ledges and outside weed edges seem to be where most have had success. Tip-ups with shiners or sucker minnows have been working well. Jigging slenderspoons, tinglers or kastmasters tipped with fathead minnows or small sucker minnows has also been producing.
Perch have been also hitting well. Working main basins on muck bottoms or sandy humps has shown to hold perch lately. Work close to the bottom with jigs tipped with spikes or waxies otherwise for a more aggressive bite try using crappie minnows. Depending on the body of water, most productivity has come from 10 to 20 feet of water.
Northern pike have also been fairly active around 10 feet of water and will bite a large shiner or northern sucker on a tip-up. Fishing close to vegetation or right over top of weeds should produce the majority of the pike.
Largemouth have been found as shallow as 8 feet of water on breaks and drop-offs but will more than likely be found out in the main basins of the lakes close to blue gills or crappie hangouts. They’ve been caught on tip-ups where most have set up for pike or walleye on shiner minnows. You can also pull up a few while jigging lipless crankbaits.
Bluegill have been found close to vegetation by drop-offs and also on muck bottoms in the main basins. Depth will vary depending on the structure you’re working. Average depth will be around 15 to 20 feet, with variation given the body of water. Using lead or tungsten jigs tipped with waxies or spikes has proven to be the most effective lately.
Crappie may not be quite as deep on certain bodies of water, because the water table is up this year. However, many people have been doing well working bowls or main basins at around 20 to 30 feet of water with a few exceptions being as shallow as 10 feet. Snyder spoons, Kastmasters, or lipless cranks are all good options and can be tipped either with a crappie minnow or waxie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.