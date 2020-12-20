The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking data on the water quality of lakes, streams and rivers in the state. Every two years, the DNR requests Wisconsinites and interested groups submit their biological, chemical and physical surface water data.
Along with Department data, submitted data will be used to assess the quality of our state’s water resources and pinpoint problem areas. In accordance with the Clean Water Act, the DNR uses these assessments to prepare a statewide Integrated Water Quality Report which includes an updated list of impaired waters.
Data will be accepted through Jan. 15.
The DNR is especially interested in data that:
• Documents improvement due to implementation of pollution control practices;
• Documents healthy waters;
• Supports planning for restoration or protection of water bodies;
• Identifies public health risks;
• Could be used for water quality criteria development in addition to assessments.
Data must be submitted electronically, and the information must be submitted in specific Excel spreadsheet formats, along with quality assurance documentation.
Required elements include: A Quality Assurance Project Plan (QAPP); data in the specified Excel spreadsheet format (template provided); locational information in specified spreadsheet format (template provided); and general information about the submitter.
Templates and further instructions are available on the Surface Water Public Participation webpage. Data received as PDF files or in other hard copy formats will not be accepted.
Guidance on minimum data requirements and how the DNR evaluates data is available in the draft 2022 Wisconsin Consolidated Assessment and Listing Methodology (WisCALM). This guidance is currently undergoing revisions for the 2022 reporting cycle, and the 2022 version is on the DNR website.
Contact DNR staff with questions at DNRWYWaterbodyAssessments@wisconsin.gov.
Walleye overshadow sauger
By Max Wolter
DNR Senior Fisheries Biologist
Walleye get a lot of attention in Wisconsin, often overshadowing their interesting close cousin: the sauger. The body shape of a sauger is nearly identical to the walleye, but sauger have a smaller maximum size and generally a smaller average size where the two species occur together.
Sauger can be identified by the distinctive black spots on the membrane of the dorsal fin, the saddle-like dark blotches along the back and the lack of a white tip on the lower tail. Sauger specialize in more turbid environments, most often rivers, while walleye can do better in clearer water.
This is very similar to the relationship between two other closely related fish species: white crappie and black crappie. Sauger and walleye are close enough genetically to allow natural hybridization, a fish often referred to as a “saugeye.” Identifying a saugeye can be considerably more challenging than telling the difference between the two parent species, as the hybrid will have mixed characteristics.
Management of sauger in Wisconsin varies based on the location. In some waters, walleye and sauger are managed under the same size and bag limits. In some waters, there may be a combined bag limit for the two species, but minimum length limits may differ, based on observed growth differences between the two species in that system.
Sauger range throughout most of the Midwest, with best fishing opportunities occurring in large rivers like the Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri. Hybrid saugeye are commonly stocked in large reservoirs in the lower Midwest.
Fishing report
Trent Hoff (Hayward Bait & Bottle): With the colder weather we've had, the ice conditions have been increasing. There are still lakes to be wary of and practice caution while getting out, however. Anglers have reported many bodies to have four to eight inches of ice while the bigger lakes still have as little as two inches as you get farther out.
Reports suggest that walleye have started to make their way out to around 15 to 20 feet of water. Depending on which lake you are on, you still may be able to find some in 5 to 10 feet. Walleye shiners have been working well on tip-ups. Jigging spoons such as Kastmasters tipped with fathead minnows or rosey red minnows is still a popular choice if using a jig pole.
Northern pike seem to have made their way out to that 10 feet average as well. Working outside weed edges with a sucker or shiner on tip-ups has been the preferred method for most anglers. Swedish pimples or Mepps Syclops spoons are popular for jigging. If you're trying to get on pike at these depths you may also find perch while jigging for panfish.
Perch have been hanging in about 10 feet of water around existing vegetation. Bouncing Skandia jigs or small spoons close to the bottom should get some bites.
Bluegill and crappie have been found in 15 to 25 feet on most bodies of water. Working close to ledges and vegetation is where most people have been successful. Spoons, jigs and small lipless cranks have all been working well lately.
Largemouth can be found around drop-offs or out on muck flats on the main lake. These depths can range anywhere from 10 to 20 feet depending on the lake. Using lipless cranks while jigging can produce a few. Tip-ups rigged with shiners or sucker minnows can also raise a few often while trying for pike or walleye.
Good luck and be safe.
