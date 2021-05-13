The Sawyer County Fire Association is warning all area businesses including resorts, campgrounds, motels and private vacation Homes (VRBO) that our fire danger in the Hayward Lakes area is at Very High level at this time.
Until we get enough moisture to turn our landscape to a beautiful green color, and it maintains this condition, we must be extremely careful with any outside burning along with discarded smoking material. This also means, campfires for pleasure or cooking purposes & fireworks.
The Wisconsin DNR has a website that you can check daily for fire conditions in our area. https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp
Listed below are the definitions for each fire danger level.
Low: Fires will start from and open flame, spread slowly and in the absence of wind tend to go out. This is the safest time to burn.
Moderate: Fires start from a match or embers. They can spread quickly in dry grass or leaves. Burn with extreme caution!
High: Dangerous conditions. Fires start readily from a match or spark, spread quickly and spot readily. These fires can be difficult to control, and burning is not recommended.
Very High: This is a dangerous condition. Fires start easily, spread very rapidly, can cause a crown fire, and start many spot fires. These fires are also difficult to control, and burning is not recommended.
Extreme: This is a very explosive condition. Fires start easily, burn fiercely, and start crown fires very readily. These fires are difficult or impossible to control during the day. Any type of outside burning is not recommended. This also may be declared a Red Flag day. Outside burning is not allowed at all.
The good news is that fires can be prevented, and it is possible to live, work play safely in fire prone areas safely. This is done by understanding the common causes of wildland fires and recognizing when conditions are unsafe for burning outdoors. We can reduce the risk of a wildland fires from starting and spreading by using good common sense.
Be proactive and know the daily fire danger restrictions for your area.
When our conditions change, you can get your no-cost burn permit online and check fire danger daily before burning. Avoid burning under windy conditions. Make sure to have all the necessary tools nearby, including water, to keep your fire under control and always contained. Never leave your fire unattended. Be sure your fire is completely out before leaving it unattended. We expect fire danger to be High to Very High across the state this weekend. The Wisconsin DNR has a website where you can learn more about how you can help keep Wisconsin safe: http://bit.ly/WiFireDanger
The Sawyer County Fire Association is asking all businesses that their guests must ask permission first before any campfires are started or fireworks used in our area. You are responsible for any fires started on your property. This could mean fines and the cost to extinguish the fires.
Thank you for your cooperation on this issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.