Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ON SATURDAY... A warm and dry day is forecast Saturday across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin with near critical fire weather conditions. High temperatures will be in the 70s, with possibly a few lower 80s from the Brainerd Lakes through the Hayward and Philips areas. Afternoon relative humidity is expected to fall to around 23 to 28 percent. Afternoon winds will be strongest for the Arrowhead and Iron Range of Minnesota with northwest winds sustained near 10-15 mph with gusts to near 20 mph. Elsewhere across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, northwest winds will be slightly weaker sustained around 10 mph with gusts of 15-20 mph. Check restrictions and the fire danger before burning.