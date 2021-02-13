The Osceola Chieftains defeated the Hayward Hurricanes 40-30 in a girls basketball regional semifinal playoff game Friday, Feb. 12, in Hayward.
Osceola led 16-11 at halftime. The Canes got within three points at 25-28 with 4:35 to play, but the visitors were able to pull away for the win with a flurry of free throws in the final minutes.
Hattie Fox led Osceola in scoring with 20 points. Ana Johnson led the Hurricanes with 14 points.
Osceola (10-10 on the season) advances to the regional championship against Rice Lake Saturday night Feb. 13 in Rice Lake.
The Hurricanes finish their season with an 8-12 record.
