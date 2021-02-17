The Osceola Chieftains edged the Hayward Hurricanes 54-45 in a boys basketball regional quarterfinal playoff battle Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Osceola.

Elijah Heyworth had 16 points, Niizhoo Sullivan 12 and Henry Schmitt 10 to lead the Canes, who finish their season with a 2-19 record.

Osceola (4-16 record) advances to the regional semifinal playoff with Rice Lake this Friday.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments