The Osceola Chieftains edged the Hayward Hurricanes 54-45 in a boys basketball regional quarterfinal playoff battle Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Osceola.
Elijah Heyworth had 16 points, Niizhoo Sullivan 12 and Henry Schmitt 10 to lead the Canes, who finish their season with a 2-19 record.
Osceola (4-16 record) advances to the regional semifinal playoff with Rice Lake this Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.