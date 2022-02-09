Editor:
I'm sure you all have seen the "for sale sign" for the city parking lot. My question is where is everyone gong to park? Hayward is a tourist town, right? What about the resort people when they come to town. Where is the public going to park when all the festivals, such as the Musky Fest, Fall Fest, two bike races, Birkie, log rolling, going to park?
Then we have the Veterans and Park Theater -- where are they going to park. When the public wants to go to the information booth, Birkie offices, the bank, where do they park? We need more parking, not less. Also, if the concern is people crossing Highway 63, well an idea is to make a right-turn only sign coming out of the parking lot and go to Railroad Street.
Patty Karas,
Hayward
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.