Editor:

I'm sure you all have seen the "for sale sign" for the city parking lot. My question is where is everyone gong to park? Hayward is a tourist town, right? What about the resort people when they come to town. Where is the public going to park when all the festivals, such as the Musky Fest, Fall Fest, two bike races, Birkie, log rolling, going to park?

Then we have the Veterans and Park Theater -- where are they going to park. When the public wants to go to the information booth, Birkie offices, the bank, where do they park? We need more parking, not less. Also, if the concern is people crossing Highway 63, well an idea is to make a right-turn only sign coming out of the parking lot and go to Railroad Street.

Patty Karas,

Hayward

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments