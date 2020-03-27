Editor:

My favorite version of a philosophical phrase: “Don’t let the best be the enemy of the good.”

That has applied for generations in politics, religion and other controversial topics. Given today’s deep political divide, that phrase seems all but forgotten. Why do good people resent and even hate other good people, relatives, neighbors or friends? Can denial be one reason fueled by emotions vs. facts and reason?

This is why most of us avoid conversations with others with a different view regarding politics or religion. Inevitably a subject will provoke a question or comment that begs a response.

I’ve come to avoid these conversations unless I hear a statement that is false or baseless and I have concrete knowledge of the facts. Here comes the denial of facts. “I don’t believe that.”

Sources I depend on are the IRS, Social Security Administration, Congressional Budget Office and Pew Research Group.

This is no time to point the finger of blame. We need our president and his chosen experts to succeed. Anyone who does not support that view does not have the best interest of all Americans in mind.

How many millions depend on the news media and baseless emotions? Too many.

Dennis Westphal

Stone Lake

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments