Historian John Meacham recently observed that Donald Trump now has more power at his disposal than any president in the almost 250-year history of the country.
The federal court system from the bottom to the Supreme Court is now staffed by mostly conservative, questionably competent judges, many of whom can be expected to enjoy a 30-year tenure in their lifetime positions. The House and Senate seats are being strongly contested in each election, with untold millions of dollars of “dark” money being spent to support agendas which do not support the public good.
Democrats seem intent on self-destruction as their presidential candidates engage in ideological fights with one another, almost guaranteeing Donald Trump four more years in which to fully exercise his now unbridled power.
It appears the last best chance the American people have to bring a small amount of balance back into the government, whose job is to serve our interests, is for all of us to focus our time, money and talents to support House and Senate candidates who will pledge independence from the president and allegiance to the concept of governmental checks and balances. If successful, we may be able to “stop the carnage” and rape of our institutions and, over the course of the next 30 years, with due diligence and persistent effort, regain the country we gave away during the past 40 years.
John Rusch
Hayward
