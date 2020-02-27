Editor:
So a 4% room tax was up for a vote in Round Lake Township again Feb. 13, and again it was voted down. Thank you Round Lake Town Board for understanding this tax is not welcomed by our town residents. The vote was 3 to 1 with Sandra Schara the only vote against the motion to not pass the new tax.
There were a number of nonresidents at this meeting trying to convince our board to create this new tax and send the money out of town to the HLVCB. Sandra Schara’s vote was contrary to the majority of Round Lake residents who opposed the tax. Has Sandra Schara forgotten that she represents our local town residents?
So what was this tax going to be used for and why is there so much out of town support for it? Let’s look at the HLVCB 2018 state room tax report of some purchases made with past room tax money.
1. 2/23/18 fishing bobbers, $1,852.26; 4/24/18 fishing bobbers, $2,936.95; 11/26/18 fishing bobbers, $2,628.40.
Total spent on giveaway bobbers in 2018: $7,417.61
2. 6/22/18 Trail Genius videography, $1,040; 7/06/2018 Trail Genius lake photo tour, $8,000; 7/12/2018 Trail Genius social media promo, $500; 9/25/2018 Trail Genius Goggles, $525; 12/11/2018 Trail Genius Capture tour, $7,320; 12/27/2018 Trail Genius Capture tour, $10,000.
Total spent on what appears to be 6 short videos on Facebook, $27,285.
3. Misc. sports show fees etc., approximately $94,000.
Total room tax money HLVCB received in 2018: $159,952.87.
In 2006, the HLVCB received a proposal by Davidson Peterson Associates (the agency that produces tourism studies for the state of Wisconsin) to conduct an unbiased three-point outside feasibility study to assess proposed room taxes and determine if the tax proposed by the HLVCB is justified or not. The study would have outlined: 1. Projected revenue for tourism promotion; 2. Assessment of promotional plan; 3. Independent assessment of the likely impact of the tax plan on visitation to Sawyer County.
The HLVCB rejected this proposal. The reason given was that the cost of $4,800 was not available. OK, but they have $7,400 to spend on bobbers in one year and not the money for a study that could determine if the tax plan and use of tax dollars is viable? Maybe the HLVCB feared the result would not support the tax.
I appreciate that Rolfe Hanson, Round Lake chairman, and the rest of the board who voted this tax down made it clear to the HLVCB to not bring a proposed tax back again without major changes that will benefit the town and its residents. Maybe after changes, the HLVCB could contract for the study; it would help gain my support.
Robert Wick
Round Lake
