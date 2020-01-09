Editor:
I highly recommend the book titled “A Warning,” written by Anonymous, whether you are a Republican, Democrat or Independent. It is a must-read.
It is written anonymously by a staunch Republican who is “high up” in the Trump Administration. The book portrays the chaos described as a circus, filled with fear of the president, and vulgarities from the president that existed from Day 1 to the present. The author describes it as “a real mess.”
The warning is that we are in danger of losing all good, and that change is needed to get back to decency, truth and respect for others, to regain civility and trust here and also abroad. The book can be checked out at the local library.
Joyce Moreland
Hayward
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.