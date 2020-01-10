Editor:
As Christians, many of our friends have asked us why we voted, and will vote, for President Trump. President Trump has many faults, but we have chosen to see a bigger picture — one’s heart.
Our vote hinges on the one act of kindness President Trump has shown to the unborn. His unbelievable act of kindness totally makes up for his brash personality that he stands accused of.
“Man looketh on the outward appearance. God looketh on the heart.” (1st Samuel 16:7)
Pam and Mike Scribner
Hayward
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.