As Christians, many of our friends have asked us why we voted, and will vote, for President Trump. President Trump has many faults, but we have chosen to see a bigger picture — one’s heart.

Our vote hinges on the one act of kindness President Trump has shown to the unborn. His unbelievable act of kindness totally makes up for his brash personality that he stands accused of.

“Man looketh on the outward appearance. God looketh on the heart.” (1st Samuel 16:7)

Pam and Mike Scribner

Hayward

