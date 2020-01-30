Editor:
On Dec. 19, an op-ed in the evangelical journal Christianity Today called for both impeaching Donald Trump and removing him from office. Both moves are strongly opposed by those whom Trump calls “my evangelicals.” The op-ed went on to criticize evangelicals at length and in depth for their politically expedient, but unholy, alliance with this blatantly immoral president.
That same day, I published a blog article about Jesus calling out the Pharisees for their complicity with “The Father of Lies.” (See Dec. 19 post on sunsray.net for relevant details). I mention this only because I, too, called out these, mostly white, mostly male, and mostly Republican evangelicals for a host of reasons, none of which are political.
In their easy embrace of the more superficial and morally questionable features of our “bigger is better and richer is best” society, I think they have lost whatever spiritual authority and moral clarity they may once have had. They have been co-opted. They can easily become mere shills and manipulative “sales reps” peddling an uncritically Americanized “feel good” gospel that offers cheap grace, undisturbed comfort and personal enrichment to its followers. While, in their pursuit of greater luxury, praise from one another and their cult-like insistence on conformity of thought, behavior and verbal expression, their leaders resemble Jesus’s enemies, the Pharisees, more than they resemble Jesus.
It was Christmas season as I thought about two men with distinctly dissimilar and incompatible sets of values and goals. Their values are inevitably expressed in how they treat other human beings, especially those who differ from them in nationality, socio-economic status, skin color, religious expression, politics, ethnicity, age, sex and etc. I realized that the two men I was contemplating stood in opposition, each to the other. I wondered by what sort of self-deception, delusion or expediency the evangelicals could claim to be loyal, believing followers of both men.
Unless one completely ignores the admonition warning us that no man can serve two masters, being simultaneously loyal to both Donald Trump and Jesus Christ is simply not possible. This impossibility shines with dazzling clarity during the Christmas season, when we celebrate the incarnation as a holy helpless infant, one who would later be described by those who knew Him, as “full of grace and truth.”(John 1:14)
In sharp and unavoidable contrast stands the other man. He is known for his greedy love of money and power over others, unrestrained self-promotion, heartless cruelty and incessant lying.
The words of a very old union song come to mind. It goes like this:
Whose side are you on, boys? Whose side are you on?”
Ray Drake
Hayward
