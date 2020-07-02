Editor:
It would appear that our current president should employ Mr. Ghyselinck from Exeland. (See Ghyselinck’s letter to the editor, June 17). He believes his wisdom concerning the problems we face dealing with Americans who are still having to fight for their freedom is simply a matter of becoming white conservative, Christian Republican like almost everyone else in Exeland.
He asks the question, “What is the opposite?” That would be me.
I am a former Republican committeeman who once lived a few miles from Exeland and also lived in various places that included African Americans as my neighbors.
These neighbors were a little different from me but obviously not as different as Mr. Ghyselinck is from me.
Glen Erickson
Hayward
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.