Editor:
Here are some reasons you don’t feel good about Trump’s tax cuts:
• Because unless you have very high income, the federal income tax rate cuts you receive are so tiny they are hardly noticeable. Household tax cuts expire after 2025.
• Because you need to own stocks, bonds, real estate investments and corporations to benefit. Corporate tax rates, which are permanent, dropped almost 40 percent, from 35% to 21%.
• Because these tax cuts for the wealthy are adding to the federal deficit. When passed in December 2017, supporters claimed the tax cut law would pay for itself. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the law will add $1.9 trillion in debt from 2018 to 2029.
• Because corporations, instead of sharing their windfall with employees in the form of higher wages, or in making capital investments in their businesses as supporters touted would happen, used it for stock buybacks to boost stock prices. The wealthiest 10% of Americans own 84% of all stocks.
Wealthy lawmakers wrote and voted for this legislation while holding investments that directly profited from the tax cuts.
Ask Congress members and candidates: Do they support passing anti-corruption laws to prevent such blatant self-enrichment? Do they support replacing the Trump tax cuts with permanent cuts that are fair to lower- and middle-class folks? Do they support legislation that requires all elected officials and candidates to disclose tax returns, supporting schedules and IRS audit information, and financial records from bankruptcy, divorce, criminal and civil litigation, for public scrutiny?
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Jeanne Larson
Phillips
