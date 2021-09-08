Why roll the dice?
Editor:
As a former teacher, school counselor and mental health therapist who worked primarily with children, adolescents and their parents, I can attest to the fact that most parents would do anything to protect their children from harm. That is why it is so difficult for me to comprehend why some parents are so opposed to their children wearing masks in school or being vaccinated, if eligible, to protect them from the very dangerous Delta variant.
I understand that it is awkward and uncomfortable to wear a mask, but since masks help protect children from getting this disease and spreading it to family members, it seems to me that some discomfort doesn’t begin to outweigh the anxiety and potentially serious consequences children and their families would experience if they got COVID.
During my professional career, I counseled children who lost a parent and parents who lost a child. This sort of trauma is terrible and has life-long implications. I don’t understand why anyone would want to roll the dice and hope that the worst-case scenario doesn’t happen.
Masks and vaccines help prevent a negative outcome; that is a fact. This is about health and safety, not about personal liberty. Isn’t wearing a mask a small ask if it helps keep people in our community safe?
Ann Vernon
Stone Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.