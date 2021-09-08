Why roll the dice?

Editor:

As a former teacher, school counselor and mental health therapist who worked primarily with children, adolescents and their parents, I can attest to the fact that most parents would do anything to protect their children from harm. That is why it is so difficult for me to comprehend why some parents are so opposed to their children wearing masks in school or being vaccinated, if eligible, to protect them from the very dangerous Delta variant.

I understand that it is awkward and uncomfortable to wear a mask, but since masks help protect children from getting this disease and spreading it to family members, it seems to me that some discomfort doesn’t begin to outweigh the anxiety and potentially serious consequences children and their families would experience if they got COVID.

During my professional career, I counseled children who lost a parent and parents who lost a child. This sort of trauma is terrible and has life-long implications. I don’t understand why anyone would want to roll the dice and hope that the worst-case scenario doesn’t happen.

Masks and vaccines help prevent a negative outcome; that is a fact. This is about health and safety, not about personal liberty. Isn’t wearing a mask a small ask if it helps keep people in our community safe?

Ann Vernon

Stone Lake

