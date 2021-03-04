Editor:
I was very thankful for the letters written by Mary Jane Moffet and Chris Saalasti.
I agree with what was written 100 percent.
Our nation was founded on Biblical principles and the Constitution was written to preserve our freedoms. We have forgotten God and we need to repent as a country and as a people of our sins before it is too late. God will only allow the evil to go on so long. Pray for God's mercy on our country.
Greta Hauser
Rice Lake
