Duffy launching candidacy with divisive attacks on Native Americans?
Editor:
Sean Duffy, former congressman from our district, appeared to launch his candidacy for Wisconsin governor on Oct. 13, on Fox News Primetime with an attack on Native Americans in his “old district.” He attacked the American Indians, whom he attended school with in Hayward, with charges: “. . . they burned villages, raped women, seized children, took the people they defeated, took their land, scalped people . . .”
Even his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, joined in, adding: “The real lie is with conditions for Native Americans right now . . . have everything to do with government dependency, cycles of poverty and alcoholism, and family breakdowns and these are things the Democrats don’t want to talk about . . . everything that happening to you and we know, we actually have Native American family members, and we’ve seen these things up close and personal . . .”
It reminds some of the manner in which Donald Trump launched his presidential candidacy on a ride down a golden escalator with an attack on Mexican immigrants: “They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime; they’re rapists . . .” Historians note that southern Republican politicians deepened existing racial tensions in southern states with strategies that consciously appealed to racial grievances in order to gain public recognition and voter support. By the way, Hitler did this in Germany against the Jews.
The majority of Sawyer County Native Americans are working hard to achieve economic stability, family strength, educational excellence and chemical abuse recovery with widespread strategies of spiritual restoration, job training, early childhood education and self-determination governance. Yes, there are problems with poverty and chemical abuse, but it’s tribal people who dedicate their lives to resolving these problems and rebuilding relations with our Sawyer neighbors.
We don’t need reckless politicians with fabricated myths about our cultural past or simplistic stereotypes about our 21st century lives. What would a future look like with a governor who administers our state with divisive racial fears and personal attacks against the very people with whom he grew up and attended school?
Rick St. Germaine
Hayward
