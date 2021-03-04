Editor,
The upcoming April 6 spring election is very important. Building awareness, spreading information and encouraging our friends and neighbors to vote is so very important during the coming weeks. Each and every one of us need to think locally.
It is of utmost importance to vote, even when you believe there to be only one candidate running for an office or opening. There may be write-ins that can change election results. Get informed.
Our small towns will be electing supervisors and chairs to govern with rules and regulations and allocate resources at the lowest level -- the level that effects our daily lives. Our local school board elections in each of our school districts effect the education of the whole community and our future.
The Wisconsin State School Superintendent will be on your ballot on April 6. I believe Jill Underly has depth of experience to do the job. And the League of Woman voters will be hosting a virtual candidate forum 6:30 p.m. March 11 with Jill Underly and Deb Kerr. To join this conversation with the candidates, go to their Official registration (to get Zoom link): https://secure.everyaction.com/CxL0GpvxHEG3OSy-v25kbQ2
What concrete actions should you do for the upcoming April 6 spring election? Get informed and vote.
Joan Cervenka
Hayward
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.