Editor:
I read the Dec. 25, 2019 article “County again expresses support for a federal bill to address climate change” with a fair amount of skepticism. In the article, Mr. Dan Hersher is reported to have predicted that the average family would receive “a net benefit of $150 the first year” from this federal government fee and dividend plan. Government historically is not a good predictor of the economic effect of tax and return policy. If that were not the case we all would have seen a $2,000 yearly reduction in our health care costs under the ACA as predicted by President Obama.
This tax on fossil fuels would not only affect the cost of auto fuels, but would also affect the cost of heating fuels, electric and anything made from fossil fuels. People will still heat their homes, drive to work, turn on the lights and buy products made from fossil fuels. This bill will have little effect on overall climate change. There are actions that the county board can take that will directly affect climate change if they are truly serious about this issue.
The EPA estimates that 30% of greenhouse gasses generated in America come from auto emissions. Sawyer County hosts many large and successful events all year long, in addition to a large vacation industry. Consider the thousands of people that come to Hayward to watch or participate in the annual Birkebeiner, Musky Fest, Lumberjack World Championship, etc.
These people didn’t just appear here; they fly and/or drive here from Wisconsin and around the world. Think of the carbon foot print of these events, as well as all the other events held here each year. Then add the effects of the vacation industry and you have a considerable carbon foot print that the county board could impact. All of these events require permits or approvals that the board must have influence over.
Unless the board is willing to address climate change starting at the local level where their vote means something, that vote on Dec. 19, 2019 to encourage a new federal tax was just so much virtue signaling. This is best illustrated in the quote from Supervisor Kathy McCoy: “We all want to feel good about what we are doing.”
As a taxpayer in Sawyer County, I find it frustrating that the board would expend so much time and resources on a vote that will have no real impact except to make them feel good.
Keith Scherer
Waterford, Wisconsin
