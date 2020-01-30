Editor:
Rachel Maddow’s interview with Lev Parnas about the Ukrainian scandal was truly explosive and damaging to President Trump. If Parnas was telling the truth, and my gut feeling is that he was, then we now have strong confirmation that our president is a deeply corrupt sociopath who was caught attempting to rig our 2020 presidential election by bribing Ukraine’s president with millions of U.S. military aid, to dig up phony dirt on Joe Biden.
The impeachment trial could result in Trump’s conviction and removal from office, but only if a few decent Republicans, possibly four or five, join with the Democrats to reach the Senate majority necessary to require new trial evidence and eyewitness accounts for the prosecution.
If it gets this far, those few Republicans who stood with the Democrats will rightly be viewed as patriots who may have saved our democracy. Their profiles in courage will be for the ages.
John See
Cumberland
