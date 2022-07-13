One of the most frequent questions we get asked at the Information Center is “Can you help me find a resort I used to stay at?” Most of the time this question comes from guests who visited the area years ago when they were younger, much younger, some twenty-five to thirty years ago. They vacationed with their families back in the sixties and seventies and went back home to their lives, started careers and families, and now they are now trying to remember the name of resort they stayed at so they can experience a new tradition with their children and friends. Most people can remember it was a resort on a lake and they had the best time fishing, swimming, and hanging out with family. They are usually puzzled when we can’t answer them with the name of the resort as quickly as they asked the question. In reality, Sawyer County has 200 lakes and over one hundred active resorts. With so little to go on, I dig into the library of our past vacation guides dating back to 1955. It is a fun quest, a little like putting a puzzle together. If I can get them to remember any little thing to help the process--the name of the lake or the even the name of the owners at the time--it gives me a great starting point.
Digging into these old vacation guides is always fun, and I find out several new things each time I am researching someone’s childhood vacation memory. The first official Hayward Lakes Area Resort Guide that I could locate was from 1955, “Vacation in the Musky Capital”. Some familiar resorts are still operating today with the same name as they were sixty years ago. I found Lost Land Lake Lodge, Northland Lodge, Ross’ Teal Lake Lodge and Ghost Lake Lodge on the Quiet Lakes. Lac Courte Oreilles (spelled as “Lac Court O’Reilles” in the 1955 guide) includes Stone Hill Resort, Trails End Resort and Anglers Haven. Nelson Lake includes Park Island Resort and Nelson Lake Lodge. In 1955 there was Barker Lake Resort in Winter, WI; Cresthill Resort on Lake Placid; and Round Lake included Kiefer’s Pine Grove Resort, Slack’s Edgewater Beach, and Timber Trail Lodge. On Lake Chippewa Flowage I found Treelands, Big Musky Resort, Pat’s Landing, Johnson’s Resort, Dun Rovin, and Deerfoot Lodge. (Lake Chippewa Flowage currently has 19 resorts still supporting the Hayward Lakes VCB, compared to 25 in the early fifties.)
