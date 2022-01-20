I held history in my hand this weekend.
It was a book of history, “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.”
That’s the magisterial work of William L. Shirer about the Nazi Germany.
Unpacking boxes in my garage and moving stuff into the house, one of the boxes fell into a weird pool of melted snow in the garage and motor oil leaking from my elderly car. You have to understand my relationship to books. They are like my children.
I knew I had lost some of the books to the ugly soup.
On the bottom was a book by Sherman Alexie, my favorite living American author, and while the book was signed by him it was my least favorite of his works. If you’re curious, check out “The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven,” “The Business of Fancydancing” and “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me.”
It was soaked in oil and even the signature was ruined.
But sitting pristinely on top of this pile was my father’s copy of “The Rise and the Fall of the Third Reich.”
As I write that, it sounds morbid.
My dad graduated not just the top of his class at Boyd High School but with the highest marks in the history of the school that just a couple years later merged with the Stanley school system. He volunteered for the Army while a senior.
Dad turned 18 a month before the German surrender in April 1945 and served in the occupation thereafter.
I can’t tell you how many nights I saw him reading Shirer’s book, a daunting-sized to me that kind of became a fearful totem in my youth and early adulthood. I could never read a book that size.
When he died in Chippewa Falls in 1984, about the only thing I took was his copy of “The Rise and the Fall of the Third Reich,” even though it looked like a tougher read than all of Shakespeare or The Bible.
A decade later, when I started as a professional journalist, I decided to dig into the book, magisterial as it was.
And it astounded me.
Shirer was a kid from Iowa growing up in a German-speaking household who, upon graduating from college, was assigned jobs that ended up in Germany during the late 1920s and most of the thirties.
During the decade before World War II started, he personally knew all the players until he was kicked out of Germany at the beginning of the war. He also used the papers of the Nazi war trials — the Germans were meticulous in documenting their own horrors — such that the “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” became the benchmark for understanding what happened.
The book, no easy reading, intoxicated me and led my reading habits to all of Shirer’s books, the best of which was “The Nightmare Years,” outtakes of his journals from Germany during the 1930s. It’s not the history of The Reich but a mixture of observation, reporting and personal stories from the time.
Yet the history I held in my hand was not about the Third Reich.
It was about this being my dad’s favorite book.
I saw him return to the book countless times during my youth.
And I noted his concern as I became enamored with the World War II Pacific campaign, led by infatuation with the TV show “Black Sheep Squadron,” about ace pilot Pappy Boyington. Dad would say there were aces in Europe as well but for a 12-year-old nothing was so exciting.
I didn’t fall into the history of the European campaign until a good decade or more after he died.
The history I held in my hand this weekend was not about the history in the book.
It was about the history of my own father and his experiences, which I missed out on because he died when I was a stupid and callous teenager — smarter and more sure of himself than the old man.
I saved the book.
I saved that history.
Rich Jackson is the editor and general manager of the Sawyer County Record. He can be reached at (715) 718-6445 or at rjackson@sawyercountyrecord.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.