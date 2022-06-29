...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Fog will affect Price county, Sawyer county, and southern Ashland
and Iron counties this morning. Areas of dense fog will be
possible. Visibilities may temporarily drop to one half to one
quarter of a mile at times. If you are traveling tonight, be sure
to slow down and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.
Visibilities may change quickly over short distances. The fog is
expected to lift within an hour or two of sunrise.
The brilliant humorist Douglas Adams, writer of the 5 book series A Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, had some terrific insights about the way the human mind works. One was the Somebody Else’s Problem Field. It is expensive to make something truly invisible but for mere pennies you can send out the vibes of a Somebody Else’s Problem (an SEP). The little wave generator that produces the SEP field takes advantage of the mind’s ability to notice something, then un-notice it, because it declares it Somebody Else’s Problem. In the home SEP Fields are often installed around dish sinks and laundry baskets, sometimes around vacuum cleaners, too. According to Adams aliens have flying saucers liveried in Central Park but no one notices them because we immediate relegate them to Somebody Else’s Problem. Like I said, brilliant.
He also wrote about the Peril Sensitive Sunglasses. These sunglasses immediately black out when something perilous or uncomfortable starts to happen thus rendering the wearer blissfully unaware. There are supply chain problems for these because they are continuously sold out.
