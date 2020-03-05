A suite of updated DNR fishing regulations go into effect April 1 to provide good fishing opportunities for the public and help fulfill management goals.
A continuous catch-and-release bass season for all times of the year outside harvest season will apply statewide, except where refuges or closed areas are in effect. This season applies to inland, outlying and boundary waters and does not allow bass harvest. Waters with a current continuous bass harvest season will not see changes.
The daily bag limit for cisco and whitefish changes to 10 fish total to improve consistency in harvest limits and reduce pressure on inland cisco and whitefish populations.
Musky fishing season on open water in the Northern Zone north of Highway 10 will close Dec. 31. This includes Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters and other waters (see regs). The DNR considers open water as any conditions that do not allow anglers to use ice as a platform for fishing. Musky season on Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters will open June 1, with the minimum length limit 50 inches.
For Lake Superior lake sturgeon fishing, the minimum length is 60 inches and one sturgeon harvest per year.
The walleye regulation for the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage and connected water bodies (see regs) will be a minimum length of 12 inches, only one fish more than 15 inches and a daily bag limit of three.
For more information, search “fishing regulations” on the DNR website.
DST begins Sunday
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday, March 8.
Make sure to turn your clocks ahead one hour!
DNR accepting elk tag applications through May 31
The DNR will accept applications for 2020 elk season tags through May 31. The season runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 15, and Dec. 10-18.
“While we will not know exact tag numbers until the Natural Resources Board approves the quota in April, we do not see anything of concern regarding winter effects on the herd,” says DNR deer and elk ecologist Kevin Wallenfang.
Only Wisconsin residents are eligible to receive an elk tag. The $10 applications are available through the Go Wild license system and licensing agents. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation raffle tickets are also $10 each, with no limit on ticket purchases. An elk hunting license for drawing winners is $49.
The DNR will notify winners in early June. Prior to obtaining an elk license, all winners must participate in an elk hunting education program.
For more information, search “elk” on the DNR website.
A suite of regulations aimed at providing sustainable bow, crossbow and hand fishing opportunities for catfish are in effect as of March 1.
In general, the daily bag limit is five channel catfish and one flathead catfish, with no size limit for either species. The bow and crossbow season coincides with rough fish spearing season, which is continuous on most waters. For hand fishing, the June 1 to Aug. 31 season does not allow special gear, including snorkeling equipment, spawning boxes, hooks, ropes, or gaffes to take catfish.
Regulations allow the taking of bullheads and rough fish with a bow, crossbow or by hand. For bullheads, bow and crossbow season runs concurrent with the rough fish spearing season for the specific water body, while hand fishing season runs June 1 to Aug. 31. There are no size or bag limits for bullheads or rough fish.
On boundary waters shared with Michigan and Minnesota, bow and crossbow fishing for catfish may only occur during the open rough fish spearing season, and only in Wisconsin territorial waters.
For more information, search “Spearing, Netting and Bait Harvest Regulations” on the DNR website.
Statewide birding report
At long last, says DNR conservation biologist Ryan Brady in Ashland, spring migration is here!
“Late February and early March typically bring the first push of migrants to southern Wisconsin, while central and northern Wisconsin will see action by mid-late month.
“This year appears to be on schedule so far, as the first sandhill cranes, red-winged blackbirds, robins and greater white-fronted geese have trickled into the southeast toward Milwaukee and Madison.
“Although a few sandhill cranes overwintered in the state, others have begun their return to southeastern Wisconsin and should increase in numbers this week. Expect more to move in there by early next week with southerly winds and milder temperatures in the forecast. Some may even reach central Wisconsin, but most new activity will be in the southern and eastern tier, as is often the case this time of year.
“Other early-season species to watch for include killdeer, meadowlarks, grackles, bluebirds and song sparrows.
“Waterfowl also migrate early in the year and will move north as open water allows.
“A few trumpeter swans are in the south, with small numbers already anxiously spreading across the North Woods.
“Raptors also delight during the cold season, and we are fortunate to host many species such as red-tailed, rough-legged and Cooper’s hawks, northern harriers, American kestrels and bald eagles. Southwest Wisconsin is a prime wintering area for golden eagles, but now marks the start of this uncommon species’ northward migration that will peak later in the month.
“Rare birds spotted since the last report includes a northern hawk owl in Bayfield and Townsend’s solitaire in Ashland.
“This week looks to be relatively dry and mild across the state. Southwest winds early in the week should bring new migrants to southern Wisconsin, with mostly a continuation of the winter’s birds farther north.”
Help track the migration by reporting your sightings to www.ebird.org/wi.
Outdoor Report
Last weekend’s warm weather spurred some thoughts of spring!
Anglers will not have to wait too much longer for an excellent late-ice panfish bite, as ice around the edges of lakes in some areas to the south is starting to get thin, especially at boat landings.
There is still plenty of snow in the north for various winter activities, but winter recreation enthusiasts will have to deal with ice and crusty conditions. Snowmobile trails are in good shape in the northern third of the state, according to the Travel Wisconsin Snow Conditions Report, and cross-country ski trail conditions are good to excellent in many locations. Since the sun now has more warmth, trails warm and get soft before again re-freezing during the night.
In Pattison State Park in Douglas County, the ski trails are groomed, tracked and in excellent condition, but there may be some track glazing with recent warmer temperatures. The base is approximately 16 inches and there is more than 20 inches of snow in the woods.
FISHING REPORTS
Happy Hooker (Pat): Quiet Lakes. Last week’s weather was a good mix of warm and cold and anglers are again fishing in shelters, as well as setting tip-ups outside their shelters. The season closed March 1 for all gamefish species and now panfish are the target species. The best bite is for crappies and bluegills and mobility is still very important. Crappie fishing is best in late afternoon, but bluegills are active during the daytime. Light tackle such as small tungsten jigs and soft plastics seem to be the best presentation, but anglers are also catching fish on waxies.
Hayward Bait (Trent): Spring is just around the corner and gamefish season closed, but panfish are still fair game. Crappies are in about 20 feet and rosy reds are working better than crappie minnows for some anglers. Bluegills are hanging around in 15 to 20 feet and prefer waxies and spikes. Silver color lead jigs are producing more fish than tungsten jigs as of late, with other productive colors orange/chartreuse, and pink. The perch bite is tough. The fish are full of eggs and should be getting ready to move to shallow water for spawning in the next several weeks. Working the bottom with a jig to stir up sediment will usually get perch to bite. The best bite is in early morning and from 5 to 6 p.m. in late afternoon.
Anglers All (Carolyn): Lake Superior/Chequamegon Bay. We just came off a beautiful weekend, but fishing inside the Bay is spotty unless you are a smelt angler. There is an abundance of smelt this year and the gamefish are full of them — tough competition for anglers. As of Sunday, there is still ice north of Bayfield, but warm temperatures and sun this week may eat up that ice. The most productive, though not necessarily consistent, fishing is north of Washburn, with late afternoons and evenings your best bet. The North Wisconsin Rod & Gun Club is hosting its 33rd annual Ice-O-Rama this weekend, from 5 a.m. Saturday March 7 through noon Sunday March 8. The location is off Reykdal Road and Second Landing to the east of Ashland. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NWRGC.
The Wolter Report (Max Wolter, DNR fisheries biologist, Hayward): Boat ramps are critical infrastructure that enables anglers to get out and enjoy lakes in Wisconsin. Ramps vary in their design and complexity, with some concrete slabs, some poured concrete, and some simply gravel. Anglers may not be aware that ownership of public boat ramps also varies and not all are “DNR ramps.” In the Hayward area, the DNR does own and maintain quite a few boat ramps. It is particularly common to see DNR owned ramps on lakes that have a lot of state land around them — good examples are the lakes within the Flambeau River State Forest. The Chippewa Flowage offers quite a diversity of ramp ownership models. Wisconsin owns and operates the ramps at CC North, CC South, Hay Creek and Winter Dam. The Town of Hayward owns the launch in Chief Lake, and township ramps are very common on many other lakes, particularly smaller lakes. The launch in Blueberry Flats is tribal. There are numerous privately owned ramps as well, including at most resorts. The state does not maintain these ramps, but typically require DNR permits for installation and some maintenance activities. Federally owned landings are also present in the area. The U.S. Forest service owns and operates the ramps on lakes within the Chequamegon-Nicollet National Forest, such as Ghost, Lower Clam, Black, etc. The mix of groups working to offer access is one of the many reasons people can get out and enjoy Wisconsin lakes.
For comments, questions and suggestions, email ssuman@sawyercountyrecord.net.
