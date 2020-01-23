International Snowmobile Safety Week runs Jan. 18-26
The importance of safety, staying sober and being smart are among the top priorities promoted during International Snowmobile Safety Week, Jan. 18-26.
According to DNR recreational safety leader April Dombrowski, the awareness week spotlights methods all snowmobilers should use the entire season.
“Safe snowmobiling means riding within your capabilities, operating at safe and appropriate speeds for the terrain, machine and user capability, along with the element of daytime and nighttime visibility.”
The DNR recorded 16 fatal snowmobile accidents in 2019, with 11 of those on public trails and roadways and four on frozen waterways.
Winter’s fluctuating temperatures, snowfalls and snowmelts have made for often-changing terrain and mixed conditions on snowmobile trails.
“Your best pre-ride action is to contact local fishing clubs, snowmobile clubs, or outfitters and inquire about the ice conditions. The DNR does not monitor conditions.”
For more information, search “International Snowmobile Safety Week” on the DNR website.
Lowrance announces new Hook Reveal fishfinder
Lowrance has announced the HOOK Reveal, its latest offering in the HOOK fishfinder series.
Available in 5-, 7- and 9-inch models, the fishfinders include FishReveal and live-mapping Genesis Live that combines CHIRP sonar and high-resolution images of fish-holding structure from DownScan Imaging on one screen.
Autotuning sonar automatically adjusts settings as fishing conditions change, and the units offer anglers the capability to create custom contour maps in real time.
Prices for the HOOK Reveal fishfinders range from $299-$799. Lowrance products are available through local Hayward sporting goods retailers.
For more information, visit www.lowrance.com.
FROM THE DNR
Protect your trees from disease
Winter is the ideal time for tree pruning and avoiding harmful, disease-carrying pests such as the tiny beetles that carry oak wilt from one tree wound to another.
According to DNR forest health specialist Paul Cigan, the best time to prune trees that lose their leaves is during winter when trees are dormant. It is easier to prune areas when leaves are gone and disease-carrying pests are inactive in the cold.
Winter pruning reduces the risk of spread through beetles, but the disease can spread year-round in firewood.
“Keep oak firewood where it is cut for one year, or until the bark is naturally loose, to prevent the spread of oak wilt.”
Trees in yards and urban settings require pruning throughout their entire life. Young trees require pruning to establish a central trunk, proper trunk taper, good branch structure and spacing. Older trees require pruning to remove dead and/or hazardous limbs.
For more information, search “oak wilt” and “tree pruning” on the DNR website.
Pattison State Park celebrating 100th anniversary
Pattison State Park, south of Superior in Douglas County, is celebrating 100 years since its Jan. 20, 1920, designation as Wisconsin’s sixth state park.
The DNR and Friends of Pattison and Amnicon Falls State Parks will kick off a yearlong celebration during Winterfest, starting Saturday, Jan. 25, to honor the 100th anniversary.
The park, named after Martin Pattison, is home to Big Manitou Falls, a 165-foot falls on the Black River and the fourth highest waterfall east of the Rocky Mountains. Little Manitou Falls at 31 feet is smaller, but similarly spectacular.
Pattison was an early lumberman and miner who made a fortune in iron mining in Minnesota. When he learned of a plan to build a hydroelectric dam on the river that would destroy Big Manitou Falls, he purchased the land around it with the intent of donating it for a park.
In June 2018, record-setting rains washed out the dam that formed Interfalls Lake in the park and caused extensive damage to roads, trails and other facilities.
The Friends of Pattison and Amnicon Falls State Park are hosting several centennial events throughout this coming year, including a fundraiser for a gazebo overlooking the lake and a rustic cabin in the campground. The park will host a number of runs and other activities.
For more information, search “Pattison State Park Winterfest” on the DNR website or call (715) 399-3111.
Outdoor Report
In the north, snowmobile trails are in good condition, according to the online Travel Wisconsin Snow Conditions Report. Still, some low/swampy areas remain hazardous, so use caution. Ski trail conditions are good to excellent.
Some northern lakes have 10 to 12 inches of ice, but much of it is white/gray from mixing with snow and is not as stable as black ice. Some anglers are using ATVs and snowmobiles, but be sure to check ice thickness. Fishing is decent, with good catches of walleye during low light hours, and catches of northern pike, bass and bluegills during the day.
Most whitetail bucks are still carrying their antlers, though there are reports of some dropping them.
In Flambeau River State Forest, snowmobile trails are in good condition overall. However, some low swamp areas continue to be hazardous, so use caution when riding. Ski trails are in good condition, but need more snow to fill in everything. Snow depth offers great snowshoeing conditions. Although lake ice is slowly improving, be cautious, as there are slushy and thin areas. For more information, call (715) 332-5271.
In Douglas County, at Pattison State Park, crews groomed the cross-country ski trails and they are in excellent condition, with a 12-inch base and more than 20 inches in the woods.
FISHING REPORTS
Happy Hooker (Pat): Quiet Lakes. Anglers report ice depths ranging from 10 to 18 inches, depending on the lake. It is still not yet safe for vehicles and lake access is strictly by ATV or snowmobile. Walleye action is slow, with anglers occasionally catching a few. Walleye suckers and fatheads under tip-ups work best, with early morning and late afternoon into dark the best time. Use light line, a No. 6 treble hook and fish in 6 to 10 feet. Tip-up anglers report success for northern pike and bass in 5 to 10 feet. Set tip-ups over the top of weeds or along drop-off edges of weeds. Shiners and walleye suckers are the baits of choice. Anglers are having some success with panfish, especially crappies. As the oxygen levels deplete in deeper water, panfish are rising in the water column and anglers report good catches in 10 to 17 feet. Sometimes the fish are suspending, so adjust your bait depths to find them. A flasher unit certainly helps find them more quickly. Small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies or small minnows are performing well.
Hayward Bait (Trent): Ice depths total anywhere from 10-14 inches and only about half of it is good ice –the top half is compacted slush and snow. Snowmobile travel is the best option – crews staked most lake trails – and we continue to recommend not driving a vehicle on the ice. Walleyes are biting best in late evening and at night, and hitting smaller baits as we progress into mid to late stages of winter. Focus on gravel humps and rock piles. Fatheads and crappie minnows, as well as small Jigging Raps and spoons, can pay off on picky walleyes. Northern pike are very aggressive, hitting large shiners and northern suckers under tip-ups set over green vegetation. Panfish are still active, but the bite is very subtle, so small jigs tipped with spikes and waxies may be the best option at this time. Crappies are in deeper water, typically 30-35 feet. On the shallower water bodies, try 15 to 20 feet. Mornings and late afternoon can be the key times.
Jenk’s (Mike): Chippewa Flowage. Ice depth is approximately 12 inches and lower night temperatures in the past week surely generated a good amount of ice. Sleds and 4-wheelers should be safe, but err on the side of caution and do not take trucks on the ice yet — there still might be areas with weak ice, particularly on the east side. Always exercise caution when on the ice, regardless of the time of winter. Northern pike are hitting on the west side, particularly in Squaw and Daggett’s bays. Some anglers use suckers, but shiners seem to be the pike’s bait of choice in winter. Little Round Lake is also very good for pike numbers and size. The crappie bite is decent, with Pine Point and Popple Island the local favorite spots. You can head to Nelson Lake for numbers, though they will most likely lack size. Crappie minnows and waxies on tungsten jigs are the way to go.
Anglers All (Carolyn): Lake Superior. Chequamegon Bay fishing is good, with the Ashland side of the Bay producing everything from big pumpkinseeds to big brown trout! As of this past Friday, anglers report about 12 inches of ice and great travel. On the Washburn side, there is a little less ice and no fishing past Houghton Point. The Washburn side of the Bay is producing splake, whitefish and some monster brown trout. There are tons of smelt all over the Bay, which are another target for some anglers.
The Wolter Report (Max Wolter, DNR fisheries biologist, Hayward): What makes science credible? Everyone should have some background for this fundamentally important question. One of the cornerstones of the scientific process in fisheries, and in all other areas of science, is “peer review.” Virtually all major scientific publications use some form of peer review to assess the science before publication. Science not published through a peer-reviewed journal does not meet the highest standard of scientific quality. This is because peer review is a very thorough method to prevent the publication of bad science. Effectively, each study submitted for publication goes to a number (often three) of other scientific experts in the same field who review the study from every angle. Did the author use appropriate methods? Are the statistics sound? Did they take into account other studies in this area? This very rigorous process, which at times can be brutal towards a poorly constructed study, ensures that only the best science makes it through to publication. This is what makes published science credible. When you cite a peer reviewed study, you are not only tapping into the expertise of the author and the work, you are leaning on the expertise and critical review of several other scientists who cleared the study for publication.
