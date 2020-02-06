Join the Great Backyard Bird
Count
The 23rd Annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) begins on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, and continues through Monday, Feb. 17.
With more than 10,000 species in the world, it means all hands on deck to monitor birds found in backyards and neighborhoods, as well as in suburban parks, wild areas and cities.
Volunteers around the world count the birds they see for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the count, and then enter their checklists at the www.birdcount.org website. Counting birds for science is one simple action an individual can take to protect birds and the places they live.
During the 2019 GBBC, bird watchers from more than 100 countries submitted more than 210,000 bird checklists reporting a record 6,850 species — more than half the known bird species in the world. Bird count data become more and more valuable over time because they highlight trends over many years.
The GBBC gives all bird enthusiasts a chance to help, as well as a great opportunity to include family and friends of all skill levels. Go out, have fun and take heart that you are helping the birds.
The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society and Birds Canada, and made possible in part by founding sponsor Wild Birds Unlimited.
For more information, visit www.birdcount.org.
FROM THE DNR
DNR properties hosting candlelight events
Feb. 7-8
Crex Meadows State Wildlife Area will host its Candlelight Snowshoe Hike event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Enjoy a peaceful evening walking or snowshoeing on the 1.25 to mile trail behind Crex Visitors Center. Luminaries light the way through the woods and participants can warm up inside with hot chocolate and baked goods. Snowshoes are available on a first come, first served basis, or bring your own snowshoes. Crex staff suggest bringing flashlights/headlamps. This event will take place regardless of snow conditions. For more information, call (715) 463-2739.
Brule River State Forest is hosting its Candlelight Ski and Snowshoe event Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. Forest staff will illuminate 2 miles of trails with candles, including part of the snowshoe trail, as well as set up grills, picnic tables and a bonfire. The Forest waives trail passes for this event. For more information, call (715) 372-5678.
Copper Falls State Park, near Mellen, will host its Candlelight Ski and Snowshoe event Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Park staff will light 2.5-miles of the ski trail and a 1-mile snowshoe trail with hundreds of glowing luminaries. Afterwards, Friends of Copper Falls State Park will provide refreshments as participants warm by the fire. For more information, call (715) 274-5123.
Event dates and times are subject to change or cancellation, so verify event status, dates and times.
DNR holding public hearing on Lake Superior
emergency rule Feb. 12
The DNR will host a public hearing Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland, starting at 6 p.m., regarding a recently adopted Lake Superior commercial fishing emergency rule.
The emergency rule went into effect Dec. 30, 2019 and Wisconsin law requires an emergency rule hearing after the effective date. The DNR will take the permanent rule to the Natural Resources Board (NRB) in the next few months.
According to DNR Lake Superior fisheries supervisor Bradley Ray, the DNR designed the emergency rule to continue the implementation of changes discussed during 2019 hearings and meetings. He says the DNR will continue to rely on sound biological principles for managing the Lake Superior fishery as they implement the rule.
The rule implements portions of the 2018-28 Lake Superior Fishing Agreement between the state of Wisconsin and the Red Cliff and Bad River bands of the Lake Superior Chippewa tribes.
This rule is similar to the emergency rule in place last year. A second emergency rule is necessary to maintain continuity of rules while a permanent rule is under review.
This rule maintains the updates from the previous emergency rule regarding the total allowable commercial harvest for lake trout; requirements for net and gear marking and use; modification of the areas allowing commercial fishing; and revisions to requirements regarding harvest reporting and return of unused trout tags.
The DNR will accept public comment through Feb. 12. Email comments to meredith.penthorn@wisconsin.gov, or mail to DNR, Attn: Meredith Penthorn, P.O. Box 7921, 101 S. Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707-7921.
For more information, visit www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakesuperior.
Outdoor Report
More heavy snow last week in northern Wisconsin combined with warm temperatures packed the already deep-packed snow, making for prime winter activities such as snowshoeing, skiing and sledding. Travel conditions on the lakes and flowages suffered, however, and many lakes have ankle-deep or deeper slush under the 8 to 10 inches of snow.
Recent bird reports include cardinals, woodpeckers, thrushes, northern harriers, snow buntings, tree sparrows and rough-legged hawks.
In Flambeau River State Forest in Sawyer County, recent snowfall has made for excellent conditions for snowmobiling, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Snowmobile trails still have some wet spots in the swamp, but they are in good condition, as are the Flambeau Hill ski trails. Lake ice depth conditions were improving, but recent snow produced a lot of slush on top, making for difficult travel. Some areas with creeks flowing into lakes, points, bogs and shorelines can still have open water. If you are going off-trail on waterbodies, make sure to check as you go and use caution. For more information, call (715) 332-5271.
In Washburn County, there is plenty of snow and the weather is great for skiing, snowshoeing and tracking. Some of the best tracking is near the Namekagon Barrens Wildlife Area, but bring snowshoes or walk the town roads and snowmobile trails where there is packed-down snow.
In Douglas County, Pattison State Park has plenty of snow and the ski trails are in excellent condition. There is access to both Big and Little Manitou falls, but wear appropriate footwear, as in the winter the park does not maintain most trails to the falls. There was considerably less snow falling in January compared to December. The monitoring station near Brule River State Forest Ranger Station showed the last snow event left a fresh 7.5 inches, bringing the month’s total to about 13.5 inches. The November and December snow accumulation totaled 52.1 inches. Throughout the 2019 calendar year, the forest observed 122.6 inches of snow!
FISHING REPORTS
Happy Hooker (Pat): Quiet Lakes. Walleye action remains slow, with anglers catching only an occasional fish, and the time of day is an important factor. The best times are early morning and late afternoon until dark. The baits of choice include walleye suckers, shiners and fatheads on tip-ups rigged with small treble hooks. It is always to an angler’s advantage to be mobile, but it becomes more important now that we are into mid-winter. Anglers continue to get good mixed bags of northern pike, bass and panfish. Anglers are concentrating on vegetation edges in 10 to 20 feet, setting up outside other fish shelters. It is even better if you can find your own area with no anglers pressuring it. For predator fish, use sucker minnows and shiners under tip-ups set over weed tops and weed edges in 5 to 10 feet. Northern pike and bass are active throughout the day. For panfish, the best baits are soft plastics and waxies on small tungsten jigs.
Hayward Bait (Trent): As we move into February, fish are starting to suspend higher in the water column and/or move to shallower water. Vegetation is starting to die off, making lake bottoms anoxic (depleted of dissolved oxygen), which can cause fish to become lethargic and have a light bite. A good jigging rod with a fast tip or use of a spring bobber can increase the hooking odds during a light bite. Ice conditions are improving and people are starting to drive vehicles out on some lakes, but before doing so, we still strongly recommend that anglers check ice conditions carefully. Daytime walleye action slowed and fish are much more active at night. Walleye suckers, medium shiners and fatheads are good live bait options, while Jigging Raps and spoons are good jigging options. Most anglers are finding success in about 15 feet. Northern pike action is still best on northern suckers and large shiners under tip-ups, with depths varying from lake to lake. The panfish bite is very light, with best choices Kender K-Rips, plastics, waxies, mousies and crappie minnow heads on lead and tungsten jigs.
The Wolter Report (Max Wolter, DNR fisheries biologist, Hayward): One might argue the thing most valuable to an angler is not an expensive rod, electronics, or boat, but knowledge. Oftentimes, the angler accumulated knowledge about fishing spots and patterns over decades of experience. How willing are anglers to share that precious information with others? This question was at the heart of a survey mailed primarily to 100 anglers in the Hayward area, but also to a few fellow fish biologists around the state, with a set scenario. “If you take a friend fishing on a waterbody you know well, and show them one of your favorite fishing spots, what is your expectation for how they will use that information? I offered four possible responses. In the responses, 5% said the friend should not fish the spot on their own, while 36% said they thought it was okay for the friend to fish there, but with some strings attached, such as not telling others or asking your permission before going back. Forty percent said the friend was free to fish the spot whenever they want, no strings attached. The remaining 18% offered their own criteria for spot sharing, which ranged from “Don’t ever show your friends your spot!” to different attitudes depending on whether it was a small “secret” lake or a big popular fishing destination. Some even reported ending a fishing relationship with someone based on too much spot sharing. Ultimately, it seems clear from this survey that anglers could save a few fishing friendships with a little communication. If you do not want someone to share a fishing spot, make that clear before you take the friend to it!
For comments, questions and suggestions, email ssuman@sawyercountyrecord.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.