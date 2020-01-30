‘Freeze Your Buns Off’ crappie tourney Feb. 1-2
Deerfoot Lodge will host its eighth annual “Freeze Your Buns Off” crappie ice fishing tournament this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, on the Chippewa Flowage. Fishing hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
This is a great tournament for individuals, couples, and families. The individual entry fee is $50 and the family entry fee $80, with a limit of 99 entrants.
The tournament is open to all anglers with a valid Wisconsin fishing license. A parent or guardian must accompany a youth angler younger than 18 years old.
For more information, visit www.deerfootlodgeresort.com or call (715) 462-3328.
USFWS proposes Duck Stamp changes
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is proposing a permanent change to the Federal Migratory Bird Conservation Stamp, commonly known as the Duck Stamp, to celebrate hunter achievements and the American hunting heritage. The stamp has been one of America’s most effective and creative conservation tools for more than 80 years.
Each year, the USFWS holds the only juried art competition sponsored by the federal government to select the stamp design. The USFWS’s proposal would require entries beginning in the 2020 contest to include one or more visual elements that reflect the theme “celebrating our waterfowl hunting heritage.” Entries must adhere to existing contest regulations that require a live portrayal of one or more of the five eligible waterfowl species for the year, which for 2020 includes brant, gadwall, cinnamon teal, lesser scaup and red-breasted merganser.
The USFWS also proposes that all contest judges must have an understanding and appreciation of America’s waterfowl hunting heritage and be able to recognize objects related to waterfowl hunting.
The USFWS will seek comments from the public on the proposed rule for 45 days, beginning with publication in the Federal Register. The notice will be available at www.regulations.gov, docket number FWS-HQ-MB-2019-0105, and will include details on how to submit comments.
For more information, visit www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp.php.
FROM THE DNR
Wisconsin warden receives “Officer of the Year” award
The North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association has named La Crosse County-based warden Dale Hochhausen as the association’s officer of the year.
Rick Langley, vice president of the law enforcement association representing all enforcement agencies operating on the North American continent, says competition for their top international honor was fierce among the 12 nominees.
“It was a very close run and warden Hochhausen’s excellence in all facets of the varied duties edged out the competition.”
The North American Association also honored Hochhausen for his ready assistance to officers in neighboring states, community involvement, resource education efforts, media relations and enforcement.
For more information, search “North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association” on the DNR website.
NRB elects officers for 2020
The Natural Resources Board (NRB) elected officers for the 2020 calendar year at its Jan. 22 meeting in Madison.
The board reelected Dr. Frederick Prehn, Wausau, as chair of the board; his term expires May 2021. Re-elected were Greg Kazmierski, Pewaukee, as vice-chair, to a that term runs through May 2023; and Julie Anderson, Racine, as board secretary, to a term that runs through May 2021.
The NRB sets DNR policy, with state law delineating the formal duties of the seven-member board. The governor appoints board members, with advice and consent of the state senate, and must select three members each from the northern and southern portions of Wisconsin. One member serves at large. Terms expire May 1.
For more information, search “NRB” on the DNR website.
Statewide birding report
Southern Wisconsin finally received a blanket of snow, forcing snow buntings, horned larks, American tree sparrows, dark-eyed juncos, and other species out of fields and onto roadsides in search of seeds and other foods, says DNR biologist Ryan Brady in Ashland.
“There are also a few other lingering sparrows, including fox, Harris’s, song, swamp, field, white-crowned and white-throated sparrows.
“Feeder activity generally picked up on the heels of the snowfall there, with a few northern flickers, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, tufted titmice and Carolina wrens among the more common species providing highlights.
“Flocks of American goldfinches remain the dominant finch statewide, although birders report observations of a few pine siskins, especially in the north. Other winter finches remain absent, though birders in the Northwoods should keep eyes and ears out for white-winged crossbills, as several recent sightings in Ashland suggest a few may finally be moving in to take advantage of the great spruce cone crops.
“Sightings of cedar waxwings and a few American robins continue at fruit sources statewide.
“Mild temperatures have generated open water and plenty of waterfowl in some places. There are reports this month of trumpeter swans as far north as Sawyer and Vilas counties. There are reports of tundra swans in various southern locations, especially around the Madison lakes, where there are reports of other ducks and geese, including female harlequin and long-tailed ducks on Lake Mendota.
“On Lake Michigan, Port Washington is hosting great birding lately, including a large number of Canada geese, a wide variety of duck species, and one or two very obliging red-throated loons. Gull enthusiasts should look for great and lesser black-backed, Iceland (Thayer’s) and glaucous amid the many herring gulls there.
“The rarest bird observation since the last report is a lark bunting photographed in Manitowoc Jan. 14. Aside from one in Nova Scotia and another in Kansas, there are no reports of others north of Texas this month. Moreover, this marks only the second lark bunting ever seen in Wisconsin during any month from November to March.
“Current birding conditions are likely to continue. Visit open water for water birds, and open fields for grassland birds and raptors. Listen for increased vocalizations from northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees as lengthening daylight lends promise of winter’s end, triggering the songbirds to start belting out their spring song.”
Help track birds throughout the season by reporting your finds to www.ebird.org/wi.
Outdoor Report
On Saturday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., Flambeau River State Forest will host its 28th annual Candlelight Ski and Cookout. Crews will groom and track a 1.8-kilometer loop of Flambeau Hills Trail, illuminating it with more than 600 candles. The trail winds through the heart of the forest and is wide enough for diagonal striders and skate skiers.
During this event, the Forest waives trail pass fees and allows hiking and snowshoeing on the trail. Forest staff will make picnic tables and a large grill available, provide refreshments and snacks, and maintain large warming fires throughout the night. Get outside and enjoy the lighted trails at this Flambeau River State Forest’s Candlelight Ski and Cookout. This event takes place regardless of snow conditions. The Flambeau Hills Trailhead is on Highway W, about 21 miles west of Phillips and 15 miles east of Winter. For more information, call (715) 332-5271.
FISHING REPORTS
Happy Hooker (Pat): Quiet Lakes. Walleye fishing continues to be slow, with an occasional fish primarily in late afternoon into evening hours. Using shiners and walleye suckers under tip-ups, fish along weed edges in 6 to 10 feet. Northern pike action is mostly a sure thing. Use the same rigging as for walleye, but over weeds and drop-off areas. Some anglers are even hooking a few muskies using these methods. Panfish anglers report good catches of crappies and bluegills with small jigs tipped with waxies and/or small plastics in 8 to 15 feet next to weed drop-off areas. Sometimes fish suspend, so it is important to vary bait depth — and using electronics makes fishing and success even better.
Hayward Bait (Trent): More snow and warmer temperatures last week again produced more slush and snow on the ice, but only a few inches. Anglers report a light bite and fish are becoming finicky. Depths can change from lake to lake, but the trend seems to be that most fish are pushing out to deeper structure and vegetation. Walleyes are now less active during the day and hitting better at night. Downsizing your minnows and lures is another way to trigger picky walleye. Northern pike anglers are catching fish on northern suckers and large shiners under tip-ups. They are also catching smaller pike — the perfect size for pickling — on panfish jigging gear. Crappies and bluegills are also getting a bit picky. They are foraging on minnow fry, so small Kender K-Rips in natural colors are good options. However, the best option might be a lake with low fishing pressure or an area of a lake that does not get much pressure. During the day, work baits 2 to 3 feet off the bottom. In mornings and evenings, fish suspend higher in the water column, so you might have to raise your bait.
The Wolter Report (Max Wolter, DNR fisheries biologist, Hayward): Catch-and-release has become a widespread practice among anglers targeting a variety of species and the anglers often take great effort to minimize the stress on released fish. Questions remain, however, about whether angling can have negative effects on released fish. One such question is if angling hurts an individual fish’s ability to spawn by tiring or stressing the fish leading up to spawning season. Researchers in Idaho caught pre-spawn steelhead on hook and line and then monitored the fish and their ability to reproduce. The researchers also had as a control group steelhead not caught by anglers. Of the 1,148 steelhead caught by angling, 97% survived, slightly higher than the control group, which indicated angling was not a significant source of mortality in this case. The average fight lasted two minutes and 44 seconds, with an additional average of 23 seconds of air exposure during hook removal. The researchers found neither the fight length nor the amount of air exposure hurt the reproductive success of the steelhead. These results concur with several other studies of salmonids that find angling is only a short-term stressor on a fish and does not significantly impact its ability to spawn successfully. Still, anglers practicing catch and release, and those who expect to catch fish not of legal size, should take care to minimize stress associated with angling, such as fight time, handling time and air exposure to ensure the well-being of released fish.
For comments, questions and suggestions, email ssuman@sawyercountyrecord.net.
