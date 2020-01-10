Hayward Lakes Chapter-Muskies, Inc. invites the public to its meeting rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Flat Creek Eatery in Hayward.
This is a business meeting to discuss plans, projects, activities and the 2020 budget. Admission is free and people interested in becoming a member of Muskies Inc. can purchase a half-price membership at the meeting.
For more information, call Mike Persson at (715) 634-4543.
Canoe Heritage Museum hosting free presentation on canoe history
The rich and long history of canoes in North America is the subject of a presentation and book signing by author Mark Neuzil at the Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum in Spooner Friday, Jan. 17.
Neuzil is a frequent speaker and writer on environmental issues and author or co-author of eight books, including “Canoes: A Natural History in North America,” the topic of his presentation.
The free event is open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m. The museum invites visitors to attend a reception, happy hour and museum tour starting at 6:30 p.m., prior to the presentation.
For more information, visit www.wisconsincanoeheritagemuseum.org, or call (715) 635-2479.
USDA resumes CRP sign-ups
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has resumed sign-ups for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) under both general and continuous enrollment. This is the first CRP sign-up since 2016 and it runs through Feb. 28.
Established in 1985, CRP is one of the nation’s most successful private lands conservation programs.
A voluntary program, CRP provides a secure income stream to farmers, ranchers and other landowners as an incentive to establish long-term, resource-conserving cover on their land. It is an integral part of the safety net for rural America, both financially and ecologically, and provides a wide range of wildlife, water quality and soil health benefits.
Land enrolled in CRP is vital for maintaining waterfowl populations and their wetland and grassland habitats that include critical upland nesting cover for ducks in the Prairie Pothole Region.
“The Conservation Reserve Program has long been one of the most effective voluntary conservation tools available to private landowners as they seek to be good stewards of the land,” says Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam.
“Resuming CRP signups is great news for wetlands conservation, waterfowl habitat and waterfowl hunters, and we urge USDA to use every tool at their disposal to ensure demand for the program and its wetland practices remains strong.”
For information on signing up for CRP, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/conservation-programs/conservation-reserve-program/index.
New bill ensures that taxes boater pay will fund boating programs
The explosive growth of paddle sports, including canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, has local, state and federal governments working to ensure there is plenty of paddler access, including paddle-craft-only launches that make it easy to launch, and increase efforts to ensure paddler safety and minimize user conflicts with traditional boaters.
The question is — who pays for it?
Under a nearly seven-decade-old federal funding mechanism, the answer is recreational power, sail and fishing boat owners. A newly introduced bipartisan bill, the Sport Fish Restoration and Recreational Boating Safety Act of 2019, aims to give the Government Accountability Office (GAO) an opportunity to examine and report on the increasing use of non-motorized vessels, their impacts on recreational boat launches, and look at user conflicts and use of funds to support non-motorized boating safety programs. It will also look at boat recycling, a concern for some waterfront communities.
“Any way you can get on the water is a good thing,” says BoatUS Manager of Government Affairs David Kennedy. “However, we cannot ignore the continued, successful growth of paddling participation in America and the need to have equitable funding for access and safety programs.”
Created in 1950, the Sport Fish Restoration Program follows a “user pays” public benefit model of funding that uses excise taxes paid on boat motors, motorboat fuel and fishing equipment to fund boating access sites, fishery and conservation programs, as well as state and local boating safety and clean water programs.
For more information, visit www.boatus.com.
FROM THE DNR
Ruffed grouse season closed Jan. 5
Under an emergency rule approved by the Natural Resources Board (NRB), the ruffed grouse hunting season in Zone A/Northern Zone closed Jan. 5.
This early closure applied only to the 2019-20 season. However, the DNR’s draft ruffed grouse management plan recommends a permanent rule change to close Zone A ruffed grouse season on the Sunday nearest Jan. 6.
For more information, search “ruffed grouse management” on the DNR website.
Hunting, trapping seasons closed Jan. 5
Wisconsin’s archery deer, pheasant, fall turkey in zones 1-5 and Hungarian partridge hunting seasons, as well as fisher trapping season, closed Sunday, Jan. 5.
For more information, search “hunting seasons” on the DNR website.
Early catch-and-release only trout season opened Jan. 5
Early catch-and-release, artificials-only trout season opened Jan. 5 on select waters in the state.
Early inland catch and release trout season opens at 5 a.m. on the first Saturday in January and runs to midnight on the Friday preceding the first Saturday in May.
The bag limit during this catch-and-release season is zero and anglers must immediately release all trout they catch.
For more information, search “early trout season” and “trout regulations” on the DNR website.
FISHING REPORTS
Happy Hooker (Pat): Quiet Lakes. Ice fishing success has picked up, depending on location. The areas receiving the most angler pressure are on slower side, while the areas receiving much less traffic are putting up some fish. Sometimes, though not always, it is better to find untapped areas and you can improve your success by separating yourself from a group or community hole. Walleye action is hit or miss, with the bite window revolving around sun-up and sundown. Fishing over vegetation in 7 to 12 feet can also produce a few northern pike and bass. Panfish angling is providing the best bite, and with the recent consistent, mild temperatures, fish have set up a nice routine. This time of year, it is fun to look at a map, find a lake, do some homework on it and then fish it. The best action is over vegetation in 7 to 12 feet, fishing slip bobbers and panfish jigs tipped with grubs and waxies, with baits up 1 to 3 feet off the bottom. Though you do not need a flasher to make catches, using electronics makes anglers more productive.
Hayward Bait (John/Trent/Ken): Winter is in full swing and ice conditions are slowly improving. However, we continue to recommend walking out with a spud instead of driving ATVs or snowmobiles. Walleye are in deeper water during the day, 30 feet on average, and then moving shallow in the early mornings and late afternoons. An increasing number of walleye anglers are starting to fish with Jigging Raps and jigging spoons. Northern pike are hanging in about 5-10 feet, sticking around vegetation and hard cover. Large shiners and northern suckers on tip-ups are working well. Panfish are hitting very light, so a good option is to use lead jigs for finesse, as well as spring bobbers on the ice rods to show those very light bites. Crappies are in about 15 to 20 feet, but most are holding around 30 feet or so. Bluegills are also in about 15 to 20 feet, but holding 2 to 3 feet off the bottom.
Anglers All (Carolyn): Lake Superior. Ice conditions remain favorable on the Ashland side of Chequamegon Bay, with 6 to 9 inches of ice and very little slush. Anglers report nice catches of perch as well as other species off Second Landing, where there is good access for ATVs and snowmobiles. A few cracks and heaves have developed off the Washburn side. Most anglers are walking, though some are using their machines. Reports continue for nice catches of brown trout and splake, with an occasional whitefish. With these ever-changing conditions, remember to take your safety gear as well as a spud bar.
The Wolter Report (Max Wolter, DNR fisheries biologist, Hayward): This week, we are going to step outside the usual lane to talk about snapping turtles, a tough and adaptable species. In the Hayward area, it is likely that snapping turtles are present in every water body, from ponds to big lakes and from rivers to trout streams. Why am I qualified to talk about snapping turtles? Well, we see a lot of them in our fisheries surveys! Fyke netting is an especially effective way to catch snappers, particularly in the spring once the water temperatures rise above 60 degrees. Our record for the most snappers in one net is seven on Grindstone Lake in 2015. Perhaps as no surprise, we often see lower catches of fish when snappers are in a net. This might be the result of a combination of turtles scaring off fish, as well as plugging up the passageways in the net where the fish enter. While all of the lakes we work on and survey have snapping turtles, some seem to be prolific producers, and Lake Hayward probably sits at the top of the list. The lake is shallow and mucky, which snapping turtles love. Big Chetac is another legendary snapper lake, for the same habitat reasons. During a DNR fish survey on Chetac in 1996, the crew caught a snapper so large they felt the need to make note of it in the report — they estimated it was more than 100 pounds! The Chippewa Flowage is another turtle hotspot. Snappers certainly do well in the diverse mix of boggy, complicated habitat found on the Chip. We also see big snappers in some of the dark water lakes, such as Moose, Ghost and Blaisdell. Snapping turtles are edible, and by some reports, good to eat if prepared properly. You must have a fishing license or small game license to harvest a turtle and the harvest season in Wisconsin runs from July 15 to Nov. 30. There are a variety of legal methods for taking turtles, including hook and line, dip nets and certain trap nets. There is a size limit for snappers, which must have a shell length of 12 to 16 inches for harvest, and a three-turtle possession limit for inland waters.
OUTDOORS CALENDAR
Dec. 26: Period 2 bobcat hunting/trapping season opened north of Hwy. 64.
Dec. 31: Frog season closed (see regs).
Jan. 4: Seasons closed: goose in Southern and Mississippi River zones.
Jan. 11-12: Hayward SWX Frozen Adrenaline SnoCross Race at Sevenwinds Casino and Lodge (833-479-4637).
Jan. 5: Ruffed grouse season in Northern Zone/Zone A closes under emergency rule.
Jan. 5: Seasons closed: archery deer; pheasant; fall turkey zones 1-5; Hungarian partridge; fisher trapping.
Jan. 5: Early catch-and-release only trout season opened (see regs).
Jan. 14: Hayward Lakes Chapter-Muskies, Inc. meeting, 7 p.m., at Flat Creek Eatery (715-634-4543).
Jan. 17: Canoes: A Natural History in North America at Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum (715-635-2479).
Jan. 18-19: Free fishing weekend - no fishing license required.
Jan. 18: NABA 10th annual Ice Fishing Event on Nelson Lake (715-296-7881).
Jan. 18: 10th annual Ice Fishing Contest at Staudemeyer’s Four Seasons Resort (715-798-2346).
Jan. 18: Seeley Hills Classic Ski Event (715-634-5025).
Jan. 31: Seasons close: squirrel; bobcat Period 2 hunting/trapping.
For comments, questions and suggestions, email ssuman@sawyercountyrecord.net
