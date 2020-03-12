MESA, ARIZONA — The Milwaukee Brewers stunned the baseball world this past week by completing a contract extension for superstar outfielder Christian Yelich to the tune of $215 million.
When you consider that owner Mark Attanasio paid $225 million for the entire franchise back in 2005, the contract becomes even more of an eye-opener. As it stands now, this is a win for all involved.
The Brewers get to keep their star player for the rest of his career, and at a bargain price in today’s market. Yelich could have gone into free agency in a few years and easily commanded over $300 million. As it is, Yelich gets to stay in the city of his choosing to play ball and still has all the financial security he will ever need.
There is always some risk for a small market team like the Brewers to make such a move. The biggest is the possibility of injury, and Yelich does have a history of minor back problems during his career. The other drawback is that in the final few years of what amounts to a nine-year deal Yelich’s production will likely begin to drop. If he turns out to be like his teammate Ryan Braun those final years will still have him making big contributions.
The deal is also a win for the Brewers from a marketing standpoint. A large portion of Brewer Nation spent most of the winter complaining about the team’s lack of off-season moves and dreading the day that Yelich would leave. Now the fan base is satisfied and happy fans means more ticket sales.
Now, however, there is added pressure on the Brewers to surround Yelich with more talent and not waste his best years the way the Green Bay Packers did with Aaron Rodgers. That ball winds up in the lap of David Stearns, president of baseball operations, and Brewers’ fans have always said, “In Stearns we trust.” The future is going to be interesting to say the least.
Chin music . . .
A month and a half ago who could have predicted the Wisconsin men’s basketball team would wind up as Big Ten Champions? At that time they were sitting at 6-6 in the conference and in seventh place. Coach Greg Gard’s seat was said to be getting a little warm at that time, and now he’ll likely be Big Ten Coach of the Year. And with two great recruiting classes coming back-to-back, the future is even brighter.
ESPN, having lost out on Tony Romo as Monday Night Football analyst, is going after Peyton Manning again. They are offering in the neighborhood of $18 million to $20 million a year, but up to now Manning has shown no interest.
Theo Epstein, the head of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, says if the team is not in playoff contention in July there could be a fire sale. How’s that for putting pressure on the new manager?
Kit Kat is coming out with a new cookies and cream flavor later this year. To that I say, “Gimme a break!”
The sports site Yardbarker ranks the Brewers’ Craig Counsell as the fourth-best manager in the big leagues. However, that won’t keep his detractors from piling on about how he can’t handle a pitching staff. In truth, Counsell is one of the best in baseball at handling pitching.
In spite of all the rumors, New England would still seem to be the front runner for quarterback Tom Brady, unless they hit him with a real low-ball offer. You wouldn’t think Brady, at age 43, would want to start over in a brand new system.
The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the NBA MVP again, and it shouldn’t even be close. He won the award last year and is having an even better season this year while the Bucks are on their way to 70 wins.
Here’s one from Facebook many of us can relate to: “ I run like the winded.”
The Green Bay Packers will likely be moving on from tight end Jimmy Graham and saving themselves $7.3 million in salary cap space. He was a big disappointment during his two years in Green Bay, but even so he will not have any trouble finding employment in the NFL.
Carson Park in Eau Claire, built in 1937 and home to the Northwoods League Eau Claire Express, could be getting another facelift. New seating is planned down both foul lines, larger dugouts, climate controlled restrooms, and new retail space is planned. The city planning commission is on board and now it’s up to the city council.
Yet another dismal season has ended for the Wisconsin women’s basketball team. They finished the year 12-19 and have now posted nine straight losing seasons.
And finally, a new study shows that 38% of people surveyed won’t buy Corona beer because of the Coronavirus. Keep in mind these are the same people who never get their chimneys cleaned because of the flue.
And there you have it!
