MESA, ARIZONA — It’s the dead of winter and the start of spring, or what passes for spring in some parts of the country, is still over 50 days away. The beginning of baseball’s spring training, however, is less than three weeks away, and in preparation it’s desk cleaning time again, which always works well as a cure for writer’s block.
This may be the dumbest thing the NFL has ever done. Las Vegas plays host to the NFL draft this year and it will be held inside the Bellagio’s famous fountain. Get this: a boat will carry the draft picks up to the stage as they are announced. This is wrong in so many ways, not the least of which being the NFL draft doesn’t need any more bells and whistles — it’s an event unto itself. I wonder if they’ll have any lifeguards on duty?
Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish is wondering if Milwaukee Brewers’ star Christian Yelich is still mad at him. In a tweet last year Darvish implied that the Brewers were stealing signs when he pitched against Yelich, although he later walked it back. Yelich never responded to that and Darvish thinks he’s still upset. The teams meet twice in spring training this year and I would not expect any incidents.
Average price for a ticket to this year’s Super Bowl: $6,000 with the lowest price at $5,200. Yes, that’s the highest in the game’s history.
Column Intermission No. 1: From Facebook: I love how coffee tricks me into thinking I’m in a good mood for about 27 minutes.
The NFL’s Pro Bowl game always has been and continues to be a waste of time.
After 16 seasons with the New York Football Giants, Eli Manning has retired. Is he Hall of Fame worthy? Manning has two Super Bowl rings, but a career .500 record and a high interception rate. To be fair, some of those Giants teams he played on were pretty wretched. It’s going to be a close call.
Vegas has pegged the Milwaukee Brewers at 85 wins this year and likes the St. Louis Cardinals to win the National League Central division with 88 wins. The “Crew” won 89 games a year ago, just behind the Cardinals’ 91.
Former Wisconsin Badger defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has left national champion LSU to become the new head coach at Baylor University. Aranda will do an outstanding job.
Column Intermission No. 2: Overheard at the neighbor’s house. “At least invite me out to dinner.”
“I don’t go out with married women.”
“But I’m your wife.”
“I make no exceptions.”
Derek Jeter and Larry Walker have won election to the baseball Hall of Fame this year. That prompted this response from Walker about going into the Hall of Fame with Jeter. “It’s like an old 45 rpm record. Derek Jeter is on the “A” side and I’m on the “B.”
It looks like the NFL will be going to a 17-game regular season and soon. Many players are against it, but if ownership offers up more money (and they will) it will eventually be a done deal.
TV ratings for the AFC title game between Tennessee and Kansas City were down some 24% from last year. The Packers-49ers NFC title game drew 43.45 million viewers, down just slightly from the previous year. I like the 49ers in this Sunday’s Super Bowl by a score of 30-23.
And finally, singer Meat Loaf is suing a Dallas hotel after being injured falling from a stage. An attorney for the hotel had the best comment. “What, meat loaf again?”
And there you have it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.