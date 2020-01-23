MESA, ARIZONA — They did it all season long. The Green Bay Packers had this penchant for only showing up for half a game. That was enough to get them through the regular season, but once again they were no match for San Francisco at crunch time.
To be fair, the Packers had a pretty good season. As I said last week, it’s really hard to win 14 games in an NFL season. However, the gap between Green Bay and the NFL’s elite teams is as wide as the Grand Canyon here in Arizona. The Packers’ roster, although vastly improved from a year ago, still needs help.
The secondary remains a sore spot and there is little depth at linebacker and the offensive line. Perhaps the most glaring need, though, is at wide receiver. The Packers must get some help for Davante Adams.
General Manager Brian Gutekunst will be under the gun again this off-season to improve the talent level. Oh, and while he’s at it, it might be a good idea in the near future to find another quarterback. Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to play forever and he is nowhere near what he was in his prime. Who among us is?
All things considered, it was a positive season for Green Bay. They made it back to the playoffs, won the North Division and swept the Vikings and Bears, no easy accomplishment. New head coach Matt LaFleur breathed some life into a stale program.
Now the challenge is to take that next step and the window for this group is closing quickly. Once again, it promises to be an interesting off-season for the green and gold and the faithful in Packer Nation. And maybe Job One for next season will be figuring out how to play four quarters in every game.
Chin music . . .
The Los Angeles City Council has gotten involved in baseball’s sign stealing scandal. They want the LA Dodgers to be awarded World Series trophies for 2017 and 2018. The Dodgers lost those series to Houston and Boston, the two teams involved in the scandal. Of course, that’s not going to happen and there is not a single player who was on either of those Dodger teams that would accept a trophy or a ring that wasn’t won on the field.
Here in the Valley of the Sun, Larry Fitzgerald made Arizona football fans happy when he announced he would return next season for his 17th year with the Cardinals. The Twin Cities native is the face of the franchise, a pillar in the community, and a big fan favorite.
USA Today Sports is already out with their way-too-early college football top 25 poll for next year. They have the Wisconsin Badgers ranked 18th. Among other Big Ten schools Ohio State is third, Penn State seventh, Iowa 10th and Michigan 12th.
Fran Drescher is said to be developing a stage musical based off her TV series “The Nanny.” Did the words “must be stopped” just pop up in your mind?
The way the Milwaukee Bucks have been playing this season you actually are shocked on those rare occasions when they lose a game.
Chicago Cubs fans have been frustrated this off season by the team’s lack of activity and failure to spend any money on free agents. I understand why their fans are upset. Since 2015 the Cubs have raised ticket prices 23% and at an average of $60 a ticket they have highest prices in the big leagues.
Kevin Stefanski has left his job as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings to take the head coaching job in Cleveland. That means Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will now be working with his third different offensive coordinator in three years.
Meghan McCain reportedly is not speaking to anyone on “The View” — which will make things challenging since that’s a talk show.
ESPN is set to offer Tony Romo between $10 million and $14 million a year to leave CBS for Monday Night Football. He’s making $4 million a year at CBS and my guess is the “Eye” will try to keep him.
When the New York Mets fired Carlos Beltran before he even managed a game for them it gave the team a dubious distinction. When they hire a new manager they will have the honor of paying three managers simultaneously. The circus that is the Mets continues its run.
Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, and you’ll be able to bet the over/under on how long it takes her. Lovato will also be a performer at the 62 annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.
And finally, don’t get too carried away with celebrating the new Roaring Twenties. Remember the last time we did this they hit us with prohibition.
And there you have it!
