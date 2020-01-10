MESA, ARIZONA — Go ahead and blame the officials for Wisconsin's loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl if that makes you feel better. The simple truth is that the Badgers made enough mistakes and committed enough penalties to cover two games.
The Badgers were the better team, but Oregon made fewer mistakes. For the Badger players returning next year, and there are a lot of them, the loss will take a little time to get over, but what lies ahead for the program is exciting.
Over this past weekend New Jersey 4-star running back Jalen Berger announced his commitment to the Badger class of 2020, making that group the 24th best in the country and the commitments for 2021 so far are ranked as fifth best in the country and second in the Big Ten. The 2020 class has five 4-star recruits, which for Wisconsin is nearly unheard of.
The loss in the Rose Bowl shouldn't hurt recruiting at all. That New Year’s Day exposure in the granddaddy of all bowl games can't be beat. Even in defeat the Badgers played the kind of gritty football that gets raw recruits excited.
So for those still feeling bummed about the loss to Oregon, get over it and On Wisconsin! There's a Cory Hart song in there somewhere.
Chin music . . .
The Minnesota Vikings might have done Green Bay a favor by upsetting New Orleans in the wild card round of NFL playoffs. You would think the Packers would have an easier time with Seattle than they would have with the Saints, but if Aaron Rodgers doesn't snap out of what is now at least a month-long slump, the Packers could still be one and done.
Former NBA commissioner David Stern passed away last week at age 77 and it was Stern who really turned the league around. When Stern assumed command things were so bad in the league that the NBA finals weren't even on live TV. The games were tape-delayed and were shown late at night.
The Chicago Bears have said they still have faith in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and he will be the No. 1 signal caller again next season. When you have as much invested in Trubisky as the Bears do you can't give up, but someone really needs to teach him how to read defenses.
If you could ever go to 50 Cent’s house, would you actually get a 50-cent tour?
The Wisconsin men's basketball team would be on the bubble right now if it was NCAA tournament selection time. What helps is that they already have signature wins over Marquette, Indiana (who was unbeaten at the time), Tennessee and Ohio State. Three of the Badgers next four games are against ranked schools, so they have a great chance to help themselves even more.
When does ESPN finally pull the plug on Booger McFarland as an NFL game analyst? Some of his comments during ESPN’s wild card game coverage last weekend showed that he is beyond incompetent.
The National Hockey League made one of those “well, it's about time” announcements when they awarded the 2021 Winter Classic to the Minnesota Wild with the game to be played at Target Field. Minnesota is one of the strongest hockey markets anywhere.
The new XFL jerseys have been revealed, but so far though no fans have.
I've mentioned before that when I'm in Arizona I listen to a lot of sports events on satellite and Internet radio. A common thread is that so many announcers don't give the score often enough. To paraphrase the late sports writer Ring Lardner, giving the score is like a side dish they never ordered.
All four of the networks broadcasting NFL football have reported the best regular season ratings since 2015. As a nation we are either quick to forgive or just have very short memories.
The Green Bay Packers will take a 13-3 record into their divisional round playoff game Sunday and that record is really a silver lining although many in Packer Nation spent the season looking for the clouds.
And finally this gem from Facebook: "I do all my own stunts, but never intentionally."
And there you have it!
