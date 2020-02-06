MESA, ARIZONA — Despite an emotional win over then 14th-ranked Michigan State on Saturday, Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard is going through some trying times. This was expected to be a bit of a rebuilding year for “Bucky,” but even so, the season has been a bit of a disappointment.
At times the Badgers have been brilliant and other times dysfunctional. Wisconsin seems to lack fundamentals, and many times appear to play as individuals and not as a team. Remember, though — this is a team that does not have a senior in the starting lineup. To add to the misery, sophomore starting forward Kobe King left the team in mid-season, apparently not happy with coach Gard and the team’s style of play. King quit on his teammates in mid-season; that’s on him, not Gard.
Fans, as they always do when the road gets a little bumpy, want the coach fired. That’s not likely to happen, unless the wheels come completely off. Wisconsin has two great recruiting classes coming in, with Gard doing the heavy lifting on most of those recruits.
The Badgers likely don’t want to take a chance on any of those kids going elsewhere if Gard isn’t there. You can see what kind of a conundrum this causes for athletic director Barry Alvarez.
Greg Gard can coach; one kid who quit on him doesn’t tarnish his record.
This year the Big Ten could get as many as 10 teams invited to the big dance in March, and Wisconsin should be one of them. The Badgers have seven significant wins so far this season; the remaining schedule is tough, but the Badgers should squeak into the tournament.
So, while things are a little rough right now, the real heat on Gard will come if he can’t produce with the upcoming recruiting classes, which rank right up there with some of the best in school history.
Chin music . . .
It looks like this could be the final season in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform for Ryan Braun. His contract runs out after this season, and although he does have an option for next year, it’s $15 million. The Brewers certainly will not exercise it, opting instead for the $4 million buyout. If the National League as rumored adopts the designated hitter rule, there’s a small chance the Brewers could offer Braun a contract at a greatly reduced figure.
As expected, CBS is going to go all out to try and keep NFL analyst Tony Romo in the broadcast booth. ESPN is going after Romo heavy, but “The Eye” doesn’t want to lose him, especially since CBS has the Super Bowl next year. Look for Romo to wind up getting north of $10 million a year.
An estimated 17 million people stayed home from work on Monday of this week following the Super Bowl. That has to have a profound effect on workplace production. It’s way past time to move the game to a Saturday night.
Dusty Baker has been hired as the new manager of the Houston Astros. One of the first things he should do is change the official team motto which reads, “cheaters prosper.”
Many Brewers baseball fans have been unhappy with the team’s lack of aggressiveness in going after free agent talent this off-season. They should be happy they’re not Pittsburgh fans. The Pirates will start the season with a puny payroll of $43 million. I’d be surprised if the Pirates draw much over a million fans at home this year.
The Wisconsin Badgers Brad Davison is becoming the Leo Durocher of college basketball. Famously known as “The Lip,” Durocher would do anything to win a game, even if it was illegal or a little dirty. Davison is approaching that, and is even starting to alienate some Badger fans.
FOX NFL football analyst Troy Aikman says the Dallas Cowboys made a great hire in choosing former Packers coach Mike McCarthy as their new head man. Aikman says, “If he’s allowed to run the team as he did in Green Bay I think he’ll have success.” With meddlesome owner Jerry Jones looking over his shoulder that’s not likely to happen.
From Facebook: Forget Kale. What are Keith Richards and Betty White eating?
Outfielder A. J. Pollack, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has called out baseball fans here in the Valley of the Sun for low attendance at Diamondbacks games. Pollack has been injured often in his career, causing him to miss games and that prompted one Arizona fan to tweet, “What would Pollack know about attendance? He showed up to fewer games than most fans.”
ESPN is overhauling its Sunday Night Baseball broadcast booth. Analyst Jessica Mendoza is out and the rumor is play by play voice Matt Vasgersian may not return. The only one safe is Alex Rodriguez, and he’s just not that good.
Football fans here in the “Valley” are anxiously awaiting the return of the Super Bowl. It will next be held here on Feb. 5, 2023.
And finally, speaking of the Super Bowl, here’s the top advertising slogan that was not used during the big game. “Drink Budweiser — Hey, they never named a virus after us.”
And there you have it!
