Boomers, here is a challenging memory test for you. Do you remember who Kathy Fiscus was? If you’re an older boomer you may recall that name.
Kathy Fiscus was a 3-year-old girl who was outside playing with her 9-year-old sister, Barbara, and cousin, Gus, on the day she fell into a 110-foot well at San Marino, California. It was April 8, 1949, about 5 p.m. Rescuers worked 52 hours to reach her but she had drowned by the time they got to her.
My mother kept a clipping of an Oct. 31, 1982 column from the Minneapolis Tribune, written by columnist Robert T. Smith, who remembered the day Kathy Fiscus fell into the well and recalled that, “For 52 hours this nation worried about Kathy Fiscus, who was 3. At times more than 25,000 people were gathered near the well, waiting to see if the child would come out alive.
“Well-drillers, sandhogs, heavy equipment operators volunteered to dig for the little girl. The abandoned shaft was very narrow so jockeys, midgets, circus thin men and kids volunteered to be lowered toward Kathy.
“Prayers were said in thousands of churches throughout the country, and people talked about the disaster whenever they met. The normally stolid Associated Press wrote the following: ‘Even though nothing had been heard from the child since shortly after she plunged into the abandoned old well, hope and prayer filled most human hearts.’
“Kathy was buried in her white Easter dress. And her death led to the passage of laws requiring the sealing of abandoned wells.”
My copy of the 1982 column is yellowed and aged now and it fell out of my Bible the other night when I was looking at family mementos I keep in there.
My mother gave me that clipping because on the day that Kathy Fiscus fell into the well, my mother went into labor and the next day delivered a baby girl she named “Kathy,” named after Kathy Fiscus. That baby was me.
Mom didn’t bring the story of Kathy Fiscus up in conversation much over the years but she gave me the column when she read it back in 1982. When I reread the column the other night I finally understood the real point of Smith’s words: the bad news gets so big and so much worse that we become calloused to the individual tragedy.
In his 1982 column, Smith refers to the “Beirut slaughter, the Tylenol deaths in the Chicago area and the nuclear freeze movement.”
I remember all of those events, and, yes, they were very big deals and very big news stories, covered by anchormen whose names will stir Boomer memories: David Brinkley and Chet Huntley, for example. Remember the Huntley-Brinkley Report, a popular NBC nightly news program? Oh, don’t we miss those broadcasters, right along with our beloved Walter Cronkite?
Huntley died of lung cancer in 1974 at the age of 62 — I remember when the news was announced on TV. Brinkley died of complications from a fall he suffered at a much later age. Cronkite lived to be 93. There are more: Sam Donaldson, Dan Rather, Jessica Savitch.
They all took their turn at delivering bad news to America. No one will forget Cronkite announcing on the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963 that President Kennedy had been assassinated. Cronkite briefly took off his glasses and with a slight crack in his voice delivered the news that brought a nation to its knees.
TV news and coverage changed the world, and instant communication allowed for the worst and the biggest murders, weather catastrophes, wrecks and crashes, serial killers, shootings, bombings — you name it — to be known even in the midst of the event itself.
As I write this I recall the murder of eight student nurses by Richard Speck in July 1966 in a Chicago townhouse. I was still in high school but I remember the news coverage. And I remember feeling the loss.
That would still be a horrifying story today but would it not be overshadowed by the deaths of 13 people at Columbine High School, or 26 children at Sandy Hook Elementary or 32 people at Virginia Tech?
Smith says in his ‘82 column, “If Kathy Fiscus fell into a well today, who’d care . . .? My point is that the story might have trouble getting out of San Marino.”
We know what his point is — unless it happens to them, people are inured to some of the very worst events in history.
Who remembers Kathy Fiscus? Many of you, I’m guessing, because your parents probably told that story to you. The inscription on her grave, reads, “One Little Girl Who United the World for a Moment.” Certainly I will never forget her name, since her death heralded my birth.
Smith wrote, “Maybe it’s just me. Maybe if a 3-year-old girl fell into a well tomorrow it would again be true that ‘hope and prayer filled most human hearts.’”
I think so.
