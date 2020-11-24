When Paul texted me this morning and asked if I had written a Thanksgiving Boomer column, I asked him if he had any ideas. In his usual, state-of-the-art humor, he replied, “Cooking for one.”
I replied, “How to cook a chicken thigh.”
I doubt either one of us laughed.
Come Nov. 26, 2020 Thanksgiving Day, what will our tables look like? In the throes of this seemingly endless pandemic will we roast a turkey, mash the potatoes, boil down the cranberries and say a prayer of thanks?
I think, yes. We will. Most of us anyway.
Why?
Because tradition and memory are stronger than a virus.
Because that’s what our parents would do. In fact, that’s what they did do. They celebrated Thanksgiving through miserable times — the Great Depression, the stock market crash, World War II and a few of their own pandemic flus.
The Greatest Generation created their own brand of courage and we are living proof of it. They spawned the baby boomers. Their optimism and faith in themselves convinced them to marry for keeps, buy kit homes from the Sears catalog, and have a “small” family of four children. Thanks to them most of us grew up with brothers and sisters.
Speaking of brothers, I can’t remember the last time I didn’t have a Thanksgiving without my brother Jim and his wife, Nancy. This year we will not gather. They live across the river in Minnesota and said they would come over if we could have the get-together in an open garage. I went out and bought three space heaters and four cans of green beans for that casserole everyone serves at Thanksgiving.
But due to the pandemic surge in both Minnesota and Wisconsin and the CDC advice to have Thanksgiving only with people who live in your household, they are not coming. This will be the first year I can recall that Jim and Nancy will not be at the table.
Through the years the Thanksgiving table grew smaller as we lost parents, aunts, uncles and other relatives. At the height of glorious Thanksgivings, John and I hosted the feast in our 1891 home on State Street in Eau Claire. We had to add two leaves to the table to seat Nancy’s mom, Dorothy; my mom, Marie; and John’s mom, Violet, and her friend Carol Ann Grey from Hayward. All those women were widowed but they still passed the potatoes and gravy around. And the old fashioneds, too, I might add.
John always said the prayer as we held hands around the table, the one that ends with, “that we may someday feast in Paradise with thee.” He liked being on the stage and was good at it, so even the Thanksgiving prayer was said dramatically, with the necessary pregnant pauses. In truth, it did give us pause to consider our blessings.
The extra leaves for the dining room table haven’t been needed for quite some time. They sit in the basement against the wall, like ghosts of Thanksgiving Past.
So, yes, this year will be different and hard and problematical — as in how do you cook a turkey for one?
I’m not going to eat in the garage but I am going to cook a Thanksgiving meal. I will do it deliberately, remembering — as most boomers will —our folks from The Greatest Generation and their example of Thanksgiving.
