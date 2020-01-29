“We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone.”
How many of us have listened to and repeated this statement in our lifetimes? I have. But now, in my older years, I’ve decided it’s not all true. I’ve thought about it a lot.
Nearly no one is born alone. Your birth is eagerly anticipated by many, especially the woman giving birth to you — the one you will call “Mother.” (I know there are exceptions to this but I’m not going to talk about that.) Long before you show your new little head, there is love being directed right at you, people with hands extended to immediately catch you and care for you. That love and care — almost always — will last a very long time and you will feel it all your life.
Then there’s the part that says, “We live alone.” Sometimes we do; most of us don’t. Some live alone by choice; others because of circumstances they didn’t choose and certainly don’t like, most commonly death or divorce. More on that, a lot more.
Finally, there’s this: “We die alone.” I know what this is supposed to mean — that our death is a personal journey only we travel. Yet most of us don’t die alone, either. We have our loved ones, our children, our grandchildren, our spouse, our friends — so many who come to us at this hour, even though we may not be acutely aware of them. And if no one on that list gets to you in time, let me assure you there are hospice workers, nurses, doctors, CNAs, orderlies and EMTs there, hopefully for most people, and they are an amazing circle to have around.
I cannot say enough about hospice, and I have personal experience with it. So I’ll share what the writer Anne Lamott says about it: “Once Hospice is on board, almost everything will sort itself out, I promise you — everything. Secret of life.”
I do not believe most people feel alone when they die. I believe they feel loved.
There is also a big difference in what time of our lives we live alone.
When I was in my 30s and 40s I lived alone. Yes, sometimes I felt lonely but never scared. Most of the time it seemed like an adventure and there was much to do, with a career, friends, travel, sports, family and more. Life was full and I made choices that I owned. I did not feel restricted.
That changes when you are older and you live alone.
Allow me to share some sobering numbers about this subject from a research paper called “A Profile of Older Americans: 2014,” by the Administration on Aging, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
• People reaching age 65 have an average life expectancy of an additional 19.3 years (20.5 years for females and 17.9 years for males.) These are just averages.
• Wisconsin ranks No. 19 in the U.S. in population 65 and older, at 16.9%. Between 2018 and 2030 the projected increase in that demographic will rise 26.2%.
• In 2013 there were close to 68,000 Americans age 100 or more. Today that number is 93,000 people.
• About 28% (12.5 million) of (noninstitutionalized) older persons live alone — 8.8 million women and 3.8 million men.
• The 85+ age group is the fastest growing one in America and that population will triple from 6 million in 2013 to 14.6 million in 2040.
• Almost half of older women age 75+ live alone.
• The American Psychological Association says that 42 million Americans identify as being “lonely.”
I’m not writing a research paper here (it’s starting to feel like it though) but I want to emphasize that older Americans do not have a big bankroll. Their major source of income is still Social Security, and Social Security accounts for nearly two-thirds of the rise in elderly widows living alone, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Close to 10 percent of older Americans were already below the poverty line back in 2013 and it has only gotten worse because of rising health care and drug expenses. Medicare does not cover long-term care or nursing home costs; only Medicaid does, which is based on a certain level of income and assets.
Even older people who are not considered impoverished will cut back or eliminate food, medicine, medical care and transportation just to keep themselves housed, according to a Harvard study.
So those are just some bare bone facts about aging in America. Back to living alone.
A friend I talked to at church on Sunday told me to read the recent AARP article, “Loneliness is Lethal.” The article is the best I’ve seen about what loneliness can do to a person.
A lot of research, including a recent study published by the Journal of the American Heart Association, makes the case for loneliness causing increased risk of heart attack, stroke, dementia and premature mortality.
A study done in Minnesota of patients with heart failure “found that in the group of 1,681 men and women, with an average age of 73, the 6% who reported a high level of social isolation had a greater risk of hospitalization, ER visits and early death than those who did not.”
Lonely people, according to the AARP article, “have reduced activity of the antiviral genes that protect us from various infectious diseases. Lonely people may not catch colds and other infections more easily, but when they do they have a more severe case….”
There is a new book out by Eric Klinenberg called “Going Solo: The Extraordinary Rise and Surprising Appeal of Living Alone.”
Klinenberg is a sociologist who appreciates the upside of living alone but also cautions, “the ordinary challenges of growing old . . . can become extraordinary hardships for someone who spends most of the time alone. Living alone in countries with very limited and scattered public services such as the United States is not easy.”
When I read that I was startled. I thought the United States prized itself on all its public services. Yet, consider our aging population; what do they have, really?
They have — as I pointed out already — limited Medicare and high prescription costs. They also have, according to Klinenberg, a limited number of public social workers and case managers; not nearly enough caregivers who help people age at home; a shortage of affordable housing; and perhaps the real killer of the spirit — ageism — which effectively segregates and discriminates against older people, limiting their opportunities in many ways—including finding work—which is becoming more and more common among seniors because they can’t afford their prescriptions.
Elena Portacolone, assistant professor at the Institute for Health and Aging at the University of California in San Francisco, said, “Please consider that older solo dwellers often silently and covertly struggle to ‘make it alone.’ They prefer to keep a low profile in order not to be labeled a burden, a nuisance or even worse, a risk to society. . . .”
It is true that many people in our country look at older people as a burden, while children are considered an asset.
Sawyer County’s senior centers in Hayward, Stone Lake, Exeland and Winter go a long way toward easing the plight of seniors and people who live alone up here in the northwoods, but they cannot address all the needs.
Wenonah “Joey” Johnson, executive director of the Hayward Senior Resource Center, said she sees men and women at the senior center who have lost their partners and come to the center for companionship and connection to the new world they are now living in.
“Whether it be making connections with the people at their lunch table or playing one of the afternoon games (cribbage, pinochle, dominoes or Friday afternoon Bingo), they develop a connection, friendship and/or a new confidante. We find this true in the health promotion classes, too,” Joey said.
But they also hear about loneliness and isolation, she added, saying she hears them say, “My friend is going away for most of the month, so I’m going to visit family because I don’t know anyone to do things with when she is gone.”
They also have the challenge of knowing whom to trust or call when something goes wrong, and they struggle with finances on a day-to-day basis, Joey said.
“We have people who come to play cards, for example, but don’t eat lunch as they don’t even have the $5 donation for lunch and sometimes struggle with the $1 bus ride on the senior bus. Some are fortunate that they have family members who, for birthdays or Christmas, buy meals for their parents or friends. (But) many have families that struggle as they do. So we have the Giving Tree, where individuals can buy meals and bus passes. We watch for those that struggle and when the time is right, let them know someone is giving them this meal or bus ride,” Joey explained.
And then there is Meals on Wheels, a remarkable, life-saving service that for some is the sole source of contact (and I would add comfort) all day long.
“I have delivered meals where people are very isolated and (I) have concerns for them if something happened before their meal got there the next day,” Joey said, adding that the Meals on Wheels drivers are fantastic, reporting back to the site manager if they feel there is something they need to check on or someone to contact.
More is needed, however.
Joey proposes that in a perfect world, we would have a group of individuals she would call the “Senior Socializers Group, “ who would visit those that have no family close by, just to give them a friendly face, a smile, a conversation, she said.
Depression, Joey agrees, is prevalent in the older population — “not just the ones we don’t reach, but those we reach are often depressed.”
Cable resident and caregiver advocate Sue Rosa, who has been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving, also weighed in on the topic, emphasizing the shortage of paid direct care workers in Wisconsin and pointing to an innovative type of grassroots organization that has emerged in the last decade to offer services for community-dwelling older adults: Village Movement.
Rosa said, “SAIL (Sharing Active Independent Lives) in Madison, Wisconsin, is an example of Village Movement, offering its members opportunities for community engagement, socializing and assistance with home maintenance, among a long list of other programs and services.”
Living alone as the population ages and grows in numbers is going to be an enormous challenge with multi-faceted, overlapping issues.
It is already hitting Sawyer County pretty hard: as a rural and weather-challenged place to live, with 1,257 land acres (5th largest in Wisconsin by land area), our county is ranked 58th out of 72 counties in population. Our 2010 census was 16,557 people.
The big question is, “Where do we go when we live alone?”
The bigger question is, “Where do we go when we can’t live alone?”
